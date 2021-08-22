EG Calendar: Zoning Board, Main Street Stroll Redux

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected]

Monday, Aug. 23

Back 2 School Town Hall – Governor McKee, Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green will host a Back 2 School Town Hall on Facebook live HERE. 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Zoning Board meeting – On the agenda, the panel will resume The Patio’s application to convert and expand the existing 21 interior only seating capacity to a total of 42 seats exclusively for outdoor dining. There is insufficient on-site parking to accommodate the increased capacity so The Patio is requesting 100 percent parking relief. Find the full agenda to the in-person meeting HERE.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

‘Our Town’ Comes to EG Virtual Meeting – RI PBS is inviting East Greenwich storytellers to attend tonight’s virtual meeting to learn how to create and submit your story for the channel’s Our Town episode on East Greenwich. There are no restrictions on age or experience, and there is no cost or compensation to participate. For those with a story in mind but no camera to capture it, Rhode Island PBS has equipment to lend by appointment. You can learn more Wednesday, Aug. 25, at a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Register HERE, and tell your friends! Find out more HERE.

Thursday, Aug. 26

Main Street Stroll – While there are always live music offerings at all the strolls, the Music on Main stroll takes it to another level. And EG News will be there as well, on the block between Union and Peirce streets. Come say hello! From 5 to 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 27

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market, at the south end of the park, is open Fridays through October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find out more about R.I. farmers markets HERE.

Sunday, Aug. 29

Varnum House Museum – The 1773 mansion of General James Mitchell Varnum, a prominent figure in the Revolutionary War and earty-American politics, is again open to visitors. An on-site colonial herb garden includes historic dye and medicinal plants appropriate to the era. Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. through August. Tours for groups also available by appointment. For more information, call (401) 884-1776 or email [email protected].

Rhode Island Folk Festival – A free music festival on three stages at Larisa Park in East Providence. Find out more HERE. From noon to 6 p.m.

Looking ahead …

Thursday, Sept. 2

‘Be The Match’ for 2-Year-Old Nicholas – Nicholas, 2, lives with his family in EG and was recently diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia. During his treatment he will need blood transfusions and he is also in need of a stem cell transplant. Friends have organized a blood drive and stem cell registration drive at the EG Veteran Firemen’s Association, 80 Queen St., from 2 to 8 p.m. You can register online at www.ribc.org or call 401-453-8307. You can also register online at www.bethematch.org to see if you are a match to be a stem cell donor for Nicholas or someone else in need. If you live outside the area but want to help, you can find a donation site at redcross.org; designate your donation with the code 5050 in honor of Nicholas.

Saturday, Sept. 4

WaterFire Honors Local Heroes – The first WaterFire in two years takes place Saturday evening at sunset and will honor representatives from each city and town who contributed to the vaccination efforts and reopening of the economy. Town Manager Andy Nota has chosen Fred Gomes, the town’s deputy EMA director, to represent EG. ”His work in coordination of our local vaccination response and in communication with the various state agencies involved played a major role in our success locally and with our continued response today,” Nota said.

Sunday, Sept. 5

Voter Registration Deadline for Oct. 5 Special Election – There is a special election to fill a vacancy on the EG School Committee. If you live in EG and are NOT registered in EG, you can use the form HERE to register. Find out more from the town’s website HERE.