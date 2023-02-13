EG Calendar: Waterfront Study Unveiled, Sch. Comm. Building Mtg.

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, Feb. 13

Marvelous Math Monday – This is a monthly feature of the Academy Science Center, this Monday’s topic is Secret Messages & Ciphers. The hour-long program offers a hands-on activity, at 3 p.m. for middle and high school students and 4 p.m. for elementary students. At the Academy Science Center, 60 Church St. Please register online HERE or email [email protected].

Town Council meeting – The panel will get a presentation of the waterfront study, a project years in the works. They will also get an update on the school buildings project. Find the full agenda and Zoom link HERE. The meeting takes place at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

School Building Committee meeting – The panel will discuss The agenda and Zoom link will be available closer to the date of the meeting. In the conference room at Cole Middle School at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Planning Board meeting – The panel will discuss the Revolution Wind transmission line upgrade and review rules for making land use decisions. Find the agenda, including a Zoom link, HERE. Held in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Mental Health Community Forum – You are invited to an important program regarding mental health. BEE SMART–ASAPP will feature a myriad of young and older experts who will share their expertise about concerns such as stress, anxiety, substance use, recovery and more. We know you are busy; we know it is cold out. But … this is an opportunity to learn more about major issues as well as enhance community. Hope to see you there. For more information contact Bob Houghtaling at 401-230-2246 or [email protected].

Saturday, Feb. 18

Basic CPR Class – Presented by the American Heart Association, this program is free of charge and open to the community. From 10 a.m. to noon. Please register online – class size is limited! At the Academy Science Center, 60 Church St. Please register online HERE or email [email protected].

Looking Ahead …

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Winter Ecology with Casey Farm – This Winter Vacation program features hands-on learning, exploring winter seasonal changes and cycles, adaptations of animals (including hibernation and migration), plant life and much more. Class size is limited; register online HERE or email [email protected]. At the Academy Science Center, 60 Church St.

Looking Farther Ahead …

Saturday, March 4

Comedy Fundraiser – Top local comedians will perform at a fundraiser to benefit the Rhode Island Town and City Clerks Association at the EG Veteran Fireman’s Club, 80 Queen St. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. BYOS (Bring Your Own Snacks). There will be a cash bar, raffles and a 50/50 drawing. This is an 18 and older event. Tickets $20. For tickets, to donate or sponsor, click HERE. For more information, contact Sarah Rapose (401) 255-2024. (They are raising money for the organization’s 2024 NE Conference.)

Oil Painting for Beginners – Would you like to learn how to paint in oils? The Warwick Center for the Arts is offering a one-day course with Dedem Kokturk that will teach the fundamentals of oil painting in a friendly, easy to understand, step-by-step approach. Participants will learn about materials, set-up, color mixing, paint application, composition and more. You’ll be guided through completing a beautiful painting in class and you’ll leave with the knowledge to paint on your own. From noon to 4 p.m. at WCFA, 3259 Post Rd., Warwick. Cost: $85/$65 WCFA member. For further info: www.warwickcfa.org or call 401-737-0010.

Tuesday, March 14

Sarah Cavanaugh Sentencing Hearing – Federal District Court Chief Judge John McConnell will be presiding over the sentencing of Sarah Cavanaugh of East Greenwich, who has pleaded guilty of fraud related to “stolen valor” charges. 3 p.m. Federal Courthouse, 1 Exchange Plaza, Providence.