EG Calendar: Veterans Day Parade, Blood Drive, Outdoor Market

If you have an event you want to share, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com.

Tuesday, Nov. 10



School Committee meeting: The School Committee meets virtually at 7 p.m. On the agenda, recognitions of Chairwoman Carolyn Mark and committee members Matt Plain and Jeff Dronzek, who are stepping off the committee as soon as the three new committee members are sworn in later this month (date tbd). They will also be getting COVID-19-related updates. The full agenda and a link to the meeting can be found HERE.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day Parade: Happily, the parade must go on! After having to cancel Memorial Day Parade in May, the town is able to hold the Veterans Day Parade amid the pandemic (cue social distancing and masks). The parade steps off from Academy Field at 10 a.m. and proceeds along the usual route – Spring Street to Mawney Street to First Avenue to Main Street. The big difference? No closing ceremonies. Find out more HERE.

Friday, Nov. 13

Town of EG Blood Drive: It is safe to donate blood – and your blood is needed! The town is holding a drive at Swift Community Center from 1 to 5 p.m. Every donor will receive a $10 gift card to Meritage Restaurant. Make an appointment (highly recommended!) by clicking HERE (use sponsor code 0474). Walk-ins only accepted if safe spacing can be maintained.

Saturday, Nov. 14

Hill & Harbour Collective Market: Start your holiday shopping this weekend at the first outdoor Hill & Harbour Collective Market, a collective of female artists, designers, and makers. The market will include a variety of art, jewelry, apparel, home, gift, and so much more and it will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to shopping, you’ll be able to enjoy food, drinks, and live music. Here are the participants: Jessica Ricci Jewelry, Remy Creations, Kimberly Pucci Atelier, Susan Troy Cloth, Botanic Providence, Lulubell Bijoux, Paige Anna Jewelry, Yah Studios, Shore Creative, Kelly Knapp, Social Luniac , Mystic Soluna, Himatsingka, Gray Heron, Haarstick Jewelry, Acrylic Pour Obsessed, Noon Designs Maha Barsom, Fiercen designs, Painting Daisies Photo, Jennifer Martirano, Lazy Eye by Lima, and Olive the Giant. Food by Graze on Main and Buns Bakery and live music by Bianca Casings. While you’re there, check out the indoor exhibit by Nancy Stephen Gallery and School of Art. In the Crestar Picture Framing parking lot, 51 Liberty Street. Rain date: Nov. 15.

Saturday, Nov. 28 (or any day!)

EG Hill & Harbor 2020 Turkey Trot – Virtual Edition: Find out more HERE.

Ongoing Events



Warwick Center for the Art’s 34th Annual Rhode Island Open: This year’s Rhode Island Open is juried by Michael Rose of the Providence Art Club. With work hung on the walls, from the ceiling, and balanced on pedestals, this show immerses the viewer in a visual cascade of art. Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd., Warwick, RI 02886, Wednesday-Saturday, 11 am-3 pm. Free and open to the public. For further information: www.warwickcfa.org or call 401-737-0010. Through Nov. 28.