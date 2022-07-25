EG Calendar: Unclaimed Property? Sch. Building Meeting

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

Tuesday, July 26

Do You Have Unclaimed Property? – Come to Swift Community Center between 10 a.m. and noon and find out! Representatives from the Office of the R..I General Treasurer will help people search their database for unclaimed property. Each year, the Treasurer’s office recovers unclaimed cash and assets from businesses, banks, landlords, safe-deposit boxes and utility companies. The property is kept safe until it can be returned to its rightful owner. More than 300,000 Rhode Islanders have property waiting to be returned to them and many don’t even realize it until they search the Treasurer database and find their missing money. Gen. Treasurer Seth Magaziner is scheduled to stop by around 11:30 a.m. Questions? Call Swift at 401-886-8669, ext. 1.

Gary Hopp & Friends (Good Vibe Tribe) at Academy Field – Rescheduled from July 14, Gary Hopp will be bringing his positive sounds to Academy. Bring chairs, a blanket, a picnic, or just yourself. 6 p.m. at Academy Field.

Wednesday, July 27

School Building Committee meeting – In the conference room at Cole Middle School at 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 28

Nervous Breakdown at Academy Field – A Rolling Stones tribute band. Bring chairs, a blanket, a picnic, or just yourself. 6 p.m. at Academy Field.

Friday, July 29

Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market has returned and is gaining vendors by the week. From 9 to noon at the first entrance to the park.

Looking Ahead

Tuesday, Aug. 2

National Night Out – From 6 to 8 p.m. at Academy Field. Details to come.

Thursday, Aug. 4



Illusions Band at Academy Field – Family Friendly, starting at 6 p.m. at Academy Field.

Wednesday, Aug. 10

School Building Committee meeting – In the conference room at Cole Middle School at 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 11

Cee Cee & the Riders at Academy Field – Blues and R&B, an female-fronted band, starting at 6 p.m. at Academy Field.

Thursday, Aug. 18

Taste of Main Stroll – When local restaurants offer samples and Main Street is transformed into a smorgasbord! Starts at 5 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Billy Shears Band at Academy Field – The last of the Thursday evening Academy Field concerts will offer classic rock, including the Beatles and more. 6 p.m.