EG Calendar: Traffic Session, Schools Finance Meeting

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Town Council Meeting on Traffic – The panel will meet with other town officials and a traffic engineer to discuss traffic and pedestrian safety issues throughout the town. The public is invited to share their concerns and ideas as well. Read more HERE and find the agenda for this virtual session HERE.

Thursday, Feb. 3

EGSD Finance Committee Meeting – The School Committee Finance Subcommittee will meet at 8 a.m. and on the agenda is funding of the EGHS artificial turf field replacement, town-school shared services and the FY2023 budget. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link for this virtual meeting, HERE.

Through Feb. 28

Roger Williams Park Zoo HALF-PRICE – January and February bring the perfect weather to New England for visiting the Zoo and seeing animals outside, enjoying nature’s cooler temperatures (the red pandas! The snow leopards!). The zoo is open Thursday-Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with half-price admission through Feb. 28. All tickets must be purchased in advance online at rwpzoo.org.

Looking ahead …

Friday-Sunday, Feb. 10-12

SpongeBob the Musical – Avenger Theater is back with a very SpongeBob show, featuring as many as 75 students. The show will be held in the EGHS auditorium, tickets available in advance ($12) and at the door ($15). Thursday 2/10 and Friday 2/11 at 7 p.m. and Saturday 2/12 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. For more details, contact Rob Petrucci, [email protected]

Feb. 12

PAWS Loves to Walk – Celebrate Valentine’s Day two days early with a walk with friends old and new. Meet at the Swift Community Center parking lot at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Bob Houghtaling, [email protected] or (401) 230-2246.