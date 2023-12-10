EG Calendar: Town, School Meetings, Varnum Colonial Yuletide

Above: A Save the Bay employee works to clear pathways in the salt marsh beside Rocky Hill Country Day School Friday (12/8/23).

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, December 11

Town Council meeting – The panel meets in regular session in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Find the full agenda, including a report on the waterfront master plan, and Zoom link, HERE.

Tuesday, December 12

Joint Town Council–School Committee meeting – The two panels will recognize the EGHS Field Hockey and Unified Volleyball teams and the Cole Boys and Girls Soccer teams, then initiate the budget process for the 2024-25 fiscal year. 5:30 at Swift Community Center. Here’s the agenda and Zoom link.

School Committee meeting – A regular meeting will follow the joint meeting with the Town Council. Find the agenda and Zoom link HERE.

Holiday Business After Hours – The EG Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual holiday after-hours event at Providence Coal-Fired Pizza, 6501 Post Rd., N.K. The event is free (courtesy of PMC Group) but registration is encouraged. Do that by contacting Donna at the Chamber: (401) 885-0020, ext. 2, or [email protected]. A special guest in a red suit is rumored to make an appearance. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Donald Mong book signing – Local artist Don Mong will be signing copies of his new book, Watercolor Postcards Across America, at Crestar Framing, 51 Liberty Street. Read more about Mong’s work HERE.

Wednesday, December 13

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].

Sunday, December 17

Varnum House Colonial Yuletide – The Varnum House Museum will celebrate General James Mitchell Varnum’s 275th birthday at our Colonial Yuletide Open House. This holiday event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. and will feature festive decorations and museum tours. In addition, the event will include:

Opening ceremony on the Varnum House Museum grounds featuring Varnum’s Regiment in uniform.

Cutting and serving a birthday cake to celebrate James Mitchell Varnum’s 275th birthday. There will be singing!

Short talks from local historians regarding 18th-century history, General James Mitchell Varnum, the value of historic house museums, and celebrating the holidays in early America!

Holiday Shopping! We’ll have a couple of vendors present at this year’s event, including a colonial sutler ( Big Bear Trading Company ) and a blacksmith ( JDH Metalcraft ).

Monday, December 18

Christ Community Kitchen Dinner – St. Luke’s is hosting this month’s community dinner in the St. Luke’s dining room. From 5 to 6:30 p.m. All are welcome; free will offerings gratefully accepted. 99 Peirce Street.

East Greenwich Republican Town Committee meeting – The East Greenwich Republican Town Committee will be welcoming guest speaker Steve Branch, director of Global Risk Solutions for MSG Risk Management and Intelligence. Steve provides corporate and community training on situational awareness. He will be sharing how we can enhance our safety while going about our daily lives. The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at Safehouse Restaurant (doors open at 6:30.) Republicans and unaffiliated voters are welcome. For more info, please go to www.egrtc.org.

Wednesday, December 27

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].