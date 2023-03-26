EG Calendar: Town Council, Zoning, School Construction Forum

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, March 27

Christ Community Kitchen Dinner – The meal is free and all are invited; donations are welcome. In the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St. at 5:30 p.m.

Town Council meeting – On the agenda, the panel will be voting on the uppermost limit for a bond referendum for school construction – a request that must be approved by the General Assembly. This is known as the “not-to-exceed amount.” It is not necessarily what the actual bond referendum amount will be but it would represent the highest dollar amount the town could request (read more HERE). There will also be a public hearing on a request from Graze on Main for an amplified outdoor music permit and renewal of the Greenwich Hotel’s alcohol, live entertainment and victualing licenses. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. Find the agenda and Zoom link HERE.

Tuesday, March 28

Special Ed Advisory Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School. Find the agenda, including a Zoom link, HERE. 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Zoning Board meeting – There are two residential applications on the agenda. Find it HERE, including the Zoom link.

Thursday, March 30

School Construction Community Forum – At 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at Cole Middle School for the community at large to hear about possible school building plans and ask questions.

Looking Ahead …

Tuesday, April 4

EG Art Club meeting – Two of Rhode Island’s successful Industrial Designers will present a program, “Always Growing.” Joan Klatil Creamer and Guy Cassaday will team up to show and discuss how they established fantastic careers in design, and then took their skills into retirement where they continue to grow as continuous learners. From Joan’s Batmobile to Guy’s G.I. Joe vehicles, you will see great artists who now create fine art with watercolors, oils, and gouache. The message they impart is “Don’t stop, change!” At the East Greenwich Methodist Church, 1558 South County Trail, from 7 to 9 p.m. Free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact the art society at: [email protected] or visit the website: www.eastgreenwichartclub.org.

Monday, April 10-14

April Vacation Camp at WCFA – Warwick Center for the Arts April School Vacation Camp. School vacation art camp is an annual tradition at Warwick Center for the Arts! Creative kiddos in grades K-6 can enjoy a weeklong program of art exploration with a different theme each day! From 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3 p.m. For further info: www.warwickcfa.org or (401) 737-0010.

Saturday, April 15

Drawing Bird Nests – The East Greenwich Art Club presents Ann Bianchi for this creative “Spring Nest” drawing and painting informative workshop. You are invited to bring your own favorite art materials as you create and discover nest designs. Work from choices of photos or natural nests and egg displays. Each nest is unique! $60 for members, $70 for nonmembers. From 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the East Greenwich Recreation Building, 1127 Frenchtown Road. For more information, or to register, contact the East Greenwich Art Club at: [email protected], or visit the website: www.eastgreenwichartclub.org .

A Comedy Fundraiser – Sponsored by the Greenwich Bay Women’s Club, top local comedians will perform to benefit Hope Alzheimer’s Center at the East Greenwich Fireman’s Club, 80 Queen St. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. BYOS (Bring Your Own Snacks). There will be a cash bar and 50/50 raffles. This is an 18-and-older event. TIckets are $40. For tickets contact Debra at [email protected].

Wednesday, April 19



Planning Board meeting – A public hearing on the Division Road project is set to be on the agenda. The full agenda (including the location and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date. 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

E-Waste Recycling & Paper Shredding Day – The Rotary Club of East Greenwich hosts its annual e-waste drive at New England Tech Saturday morning. The major recipient of this year’s donations will be the East Greenwich Park Systems; specifically the Scalloptown Park, where a new park bench will be added to the walking and bike path in the park to add to the beauty and comfort of the area. The Rocky Hill InterAct Club will begin a flower bed project that they hope to continue on an ongoing basis! Donations of $1 per item with a $10; paper shredding, $5 a box with a $15 minimum. For more information or for pickups, contact Harry at (401) 515-2011, ext.1004 or [email protected]

Saturday, May 6



NK Community Chorus & Youth Chorus Spring Concert – Our spring concert theme is “All Things Bright and Beautiful.” The songs are chosen to celebrate joy, light, and beauty and will present a variety of musical moods and genres from energetic to reflective, including an extended medley from Into the Woods. At NKHS, 150 Fairway Dr., North Kingstown, at 7 p.m. Tickets: $15, $20 at the door; $5 for children 8 and under. Tickets are available for purchase through NKCC Members, at the following sales locations: Dave’s Market Quonset, Dave’s Market Wickford, North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce and Flowers by Bert and Peg, as well as online at: www.nkchorus.org, by calling 401-329-6990 or emailing [email protected]

Sunday, May 7



NK Community Chorus & Youth Chorus Spring Concert – At 3 p.m. (for more information, see listing above).

Saturday, May 13

Crafting for Critters Craft Fair – The 9th Annual Crafting for Critters Spring Craft Fair will be held outdoors at the Airport Professional Park, 2348 Post Rd., Warwick, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hosted by Friends of the Warwick Animal Shelter, over 70 artisans will be selling their locally handcrafted items just in time for Mother’s Day! Items for sale include fine art, jewelry, crafts, handcrafted accessories, garden items, apparel, home decor, baked goods, candies, jams & jellies, dog treats, pet accessories, books and more. Admission and parking are free. Food trucks will be on the premises. For more information or vendor application, contact Audrey Snow at 401-737-8752 or by email [email protected]. Donations of wet cat food and wet dog food for the animals at Warwick Animal Shelter are welcome. For updates, check their Facebook page HERE, or their website HERE.

Painting in Layers: the Grisaille Technique – The East Greenwich Art Club will present a workshop May 13 and 20 for students with some experience using oil paints, with instructor Dan Lake. Participants will learn how the masters of oil painting used a method that involved multiple layers of paint done over time. The first session will be composing and underpainting on a gessoed panel with acrylic paint. During the second session, you will overpaint the first work with oil paint. Use your own photos as inspiration. Panel and acrylic paint to be provided for session 1. Bring your own oils for session 2. Open to the public; $90 for members, $100 for nonmembers. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Greenwich Recreation Building, 1127 Frenchtown Road. For more information, or register, contact the East Greenwich Art Club: [email protected] or visit the website at www.eastgreenwichartclub.org.