EG Calendar: Town Council, School Policy Meetings & Peeps

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected]

Monday, March 22

EG Free Library ‘Peep House Project’ – Registration opens March 22 for this children’s program. The library’s got peeps and those little marshmallow chicks need houses! The library will provide all the supplies except the frosting. Participants are encouraged to submit photos of their creations. Registration opens today, March 22. To register and reserve your kit, email [email protected]

School Committee Policy Subcommittee meeting – The panel will be discussing policies on first aid, athletics and interrogations by police as well as the school district’s response to teen dating violence and sexual violence, a new topic. The virtual meeting starts at 4 p.m. Find the agenda and Zoom link HERE.

Town Council meeting – On the agenda, the council will have a second reading on the sale of $1.1 million in sewer-related bonds (previously approved by voters), vote on a zoning code change regarding smoking bars, and review Town Council guidelines and new decorum guidelines for virtual meetings. The virtual meeting begins at 7 p.m. Find the agenda and Zoom link HERE.

Thursday, March 25



Foster Parent Info Session – Rhode Island is currently in dire needs for individuals or families to become licensed foster parents. Groden Center Treatment Foster Care Program provides treatment level foster care for a diverse population of children and youth with special needs (0-22 years old) and matches them with licensed treatment foster homes across Rhode Island. If you, or someone you know, is interested in learning more about treatment foster care, please contact Brendan Carty at (401) 274-6310 X1229 or [email protected] You can change the life of a child. The virtual information session goes from 6 to 7 p.m. and all are welcome. Contact [email protected] to receive login information.

Historic District Commission meeting – No agenda has been posted yet. The virtual meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Also …

Thursday, April 1

401 Gives! – You love EG News and you’ve been meaning to donate. Good news! Today, April 1 (“401”), is a one-day donation event coordinated by United Way of Rhode Island. Donations of any amount will help us expand our coverage as well as keep bringing you the news and information you appreciate. We will share the link closer to the date – early birds can donate starting Wednesday night, March 31. 😊

EG Free Library ‘Peep House Project’ – The library’s got peeps and the little marshmallow chicks need houses! The library will provide all the supplies except the frosting. Participants are encouraged to submit photos of their creations. Registration opens March 22

Monday, April 5

Upcoming EG Free Library’s Children’s Events – Registration opens April 5 for Zoom Storytime and April Vacation activities. Join Miss Melissa for virtual storytime on Zoom! Listen to stories, sing songs, and share with friends. Attendees will receive a storytime kit that includes materials to assist with participation. Registration opens April 5. Wednesdays, April 14 and 28 at 10:30 a.m. Ages 2 to 5. Vacation activities include Mars Base Camp Rover Challenge, Baby Animals, and Seed Paper Craft. For more information or to register, email [email protected]. Find out more about the library HERE.

Saturday, April 24

E-Waste Recycling Event – The East Greenwich Rotary Club collaborates with New England Tech on this e-waste recycling event. Proceeds to benefit the EG Tree Council. More details soon!