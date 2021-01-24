EG Calendar: Town Council & School Meetings

Monday, Jan. 25

Town Council meeting – The panel meets virtually Monday at 7 p.m. On the agenda (HERE), the council will continue to review outstanding food and liquor licenses, an agreement between EG and Coventry over drainage issues at Crompton Meadows, and a report and discussion on the EGPD’s progess on its “20 for 2020” pledge and commitment to equity in policing and training; and community initiatives and activities pertaining to social justice and diversity. 

Tuesday, Jan. 26

School Committee Strategic Planning Committee meeting: The School Committee is just embarking on its five-year strategic plan. You can follow along their virtual meeting here: Strategic Planning Committee Agenda 1/26/21.

Wednesday, Jan. 27

School Committee Personnel Subcommittee meeting – The panel is meeting virtually at 8:30 a.m. and will be discussing extending post-employment benefits to non-union administration employees and the superintendent’s evaluation process. Find the link here: EGSC Personnel Subcommittee Agenda 1/27/21.

Friday, Jan. 29

School Committee Finance Committee meeting – The panel holds a virtual meeting at 8 a.m. and among the discussion items are an introduction of new members and development of the fiscal year 2022 budget (which begins July 1, 2021). Here’s the agenda: Finance Comm Agenda 1/29/21.

Thursday, Feb. 4

‘More to the Story’ – “More to the Story” highlights the efforts of African American slaves and indigenous people who fought in the Revolutionary War yet are often forgotten. With Loren Spears, executive director of the Tomaquag Museum. From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Zoom link to follow.

Also … 

NK Community Chorus Virtual Spring Season

The North Kingstown Community Chorus and Youth Chorus announce the start of their spring virtual season to continue the music and friendship. There will be online rehearsals and virtual choir performances. New and returning members are welcome to join this unique and innovative approach to choral singing. The youth chorus is for children in grades 3-8, and rehearsals will include voice training, music fundamentals, and musical preparation for virtual choir recordings. Both choruses will begin Feb. 2. For more information about both choruses contact Heather Skidds, director, at (401) 573-7564 or nkcommunitychorus@gmail.com.

