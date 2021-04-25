EG Calendar: Town Council, School Committee, May Breakfast

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected]

Monday, April 26

Town Council meeting – The agenda includes reports from Town Manager Andy Nota and Substance Abuse Coordinator Bob Houghtaling as well as a commendation for EGPD Dep. Chief Skip Cirella, who is retiring April 30. Find the agenda, including the virtual link, HERE.

Tuesday, April 27

School Committee meeting – The panel will discuss a number of policies, including on academic integrity, dress and grooming code, interrogation of students by police and substance abuse policy. Supt. Meyer will brief the committee on the return to full in-person school for Cole and EGHS students, use of federal funds for learning loss and the return of the superintendent and student services staff to 111 Peirce St. Find the full agenda, including a link to the virtual meeting, HERE.

Saturday, May 1

May Breakfast Takeout! – After a year off (thanks, pandemic), the First Baptist Church of East Greenwich is holding its beloved annual May Breakfast once again this year … take-out style. Okay, it’s different. Not the church hall tables full of happy eaters. But it’s a step in the right direction. You need to register and there are only 225 meals available, so register soon. $10 will get you muffins, johnnycakes, eggs, ham steaks … and more! Here’s their website:

Outdoor Market – She & Me Collective is back with a second open market event in East Greenwich, featuring over 50 women creators showcasing their products. There will be food options too. To learn more about the various participants, follow @Sheandmecollectivemarket on Instagram. In the parking lot at Crestar Framing and Fine Art, 51 Liberty Street, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Rain date May 2).

Sunday, May 2

Hill & Harbor Clean Up – The Hill & Harbour Neighborhood Association’s rescheduled clean up takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. starting at Academy Field. Sponsored by the Boy Scouts Troup 1 East Greenwich and open to all. Bring the family! Find out how to sign up HERE.

Also …

Thursday, May 6

A Conversation with Megan Ranney, M.D. – Find out more about the Interfaith Counseling Center’s annual Seeds of Hope event HERE.

Saturday, May 8

Orchid Auction – The Ocean State Orchid Society will hold its annual auction in person at the Rocky Hill Grange in EG. Social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced. Approximately 150 orchids will be available for purchase. Orchids up for auction are not your typical grocery store “Phalaenopsis” orchids. Orchid genera up for auction include Oncidium, Dendrobium, Cattleya, Laelia, Maxillaria and many more. Please be prepared to pay with cash or check only. Lunch break will occur around noon. Bring your own lunch to eat outside (seating to be provided) or in your vehicle. Limited parking on site. The public is very welcome! Rocky HIll Grange, 1340 South County Trail, starting at 10 a.m.

Sunday, May 16

Spring Plant Swap – The Hill & Harbour Neighborhood Association (HHNA) is hosting a plant swap and all are welcome. Bring plants to share and swap or just come to try some new plants! At the top of Academy Field, on Rector Street. Feel free to donate plants, too – we are hoping we can take leftover plants to go towards a community planting. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find out more HERE.