EG Calendar: Town Council, School Committee & Taste of Main Stroll

Above: Pizza samples at Besos during an earlier Main Street Stroll. This week is the Taste of Main Stroll.

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

Monday, Aug. 15

Town Council meeting – Lots on the agenda, starting with consideration of a request from the School Committee for an additional $800,641 for fiscal year 2023 (which began July 1). Read the letter from the School Committee HERE. It will also hear from Community Services Director Andy Wade about the status of a matching grant application for the renovation of Swift Community Center. Additionally, following review and vote on two more of the town’s collective bargaining agreements, with municipal employees and employees of the EGPD who are not police officers. Oh, and the sewer budget is on the agenda too. Find the full agenda, including a Zoom link, HERE.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

School Committee meeting – The panel will hear from the superintendent enrollment and personnel updates for the upcoming school year, as well as discuss its request for $800,641 in additional funding from the town. Find the full agenda, including a zoom link, HERE.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Community Dinner w/Treasurer & Candidate Seth Magaziner – General Treasurer and congressional candidate Seth Magaziner is hosting a free dinner at Twisted Pizza on Main Street to talk to voters about his bid for Congress. 5 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 18

Taste of Main Stroll – When local restaurants offer samples and Main Street is transformed into a smorgasbord! Starts at 5 p.m.

ASAPP Cafe – Come, have some coffee, visit with friends and make some new ones (for those in middle and high school). At Swift Community Center from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 19

Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market has returned and is gaining vendors by the week. From 9 to noon at the first entrance to the park.

Looking Ahead

Wednesday, Aug. 24

EG Chamber Business After Hours – This month’s East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours takes place at the End Zone Pub & Grille, 5835 Post Road, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. $5 for members; $10 for non-members. To register in advance, email [email protected].

Thursday, Aug. 25

Billy Shears Band at Academy Field – The last of the Thursday evening Academy Field concerts will offer classic rock, including the Beatles and more. 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26

