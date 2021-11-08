EG Calendar: Town Council, School Committee & HDC

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

Monday, Nov. 8

Town Council meeting – The panel meets in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. They will be reviewing victualing and liquor license renewals and the Affordable Housing Commission will present its yearly report. Find the full agenda (and Zoom link) HERE.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

School Committee Meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 7 p.m. On the agenda, the panel will be discussing the search for a new superintendent, possibly voting on a contract with the paraprofessionals union, and membership in the R.I. Association of School Committees. Find the full agenda (and Zoom link) HERE.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Historic District Committee meeting – The panel meet in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. Find the agenda HERE.

Looking ahead …

Monday, Nov. 15

French Canadian Immigrants – The EG Historic Preservation Society presents speaker John Landry in a virtual session. Landry will speak about the French Canadian immigrants who drove the Woonsocket textile industry. He will also talk about Gov. Aram Pothier, the state’s first immigrant governor. Note: there is also a connection with the Huguenots who settled in Frenchtown. If you wish to attend, send an email to [email protected] and they will send you the Zoom link a day before the event.

Sunday, Nov. 21

Advent Wreath Making Workshop – Hosted by Oceans of Grace Spiritual Life and Outreach Center, 118 Division St., from 1-3 p.m. The fee to cover materials (metal base, candles and floral wire) is $10. Please email [email protected], by Friday, Nov. 12, and indicate how many kits you will need. Pre-trimmed greens will be provided but snippers and garden gloves may be handy. Questions, email [email protected].

Saturday, Nov. 27

10th Annual Turkey Trot – The EG Hill & Harbor Turkey Trot is back! Find out more HERE.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Winter Market – The Warwick Center for the Arts is holding a Winter Market from Dec. 4 through Dec. 18, offering unique, handmade, local holiday gifts including original jewelry, ceramics, prints, greeting cards, paintings, photography and more. Check the website HERE for specific days and times. 3259 Post Road, Warwick.

Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting – After a year’s absence, the EG Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting – with Santa! – is back, sponsored by the Town of East Greenwich and the EG Chamber’s Main Street Merchants Committee. The holiday parade will have a festive Dr. Seuss-like feel theme. Throw your crazy hats and sweaters on, dress in Holiday outfits, light yourselves up with glow sticks or strung lights, or even bring your dogs in costume! All organizations and independents are welcome to join the fun!! Participants will congregate at Eldredge Field at 4:30 p.m. At 5 p.m., the parade will head down Friendship Street and turn left onto Main Street. We anticipate arriving at Town Hall by 5:30 p.m. There, we will have Christmas carols, performances by local dance companies and more. After Christmas carols, Santa will participate in the Annual Tree Lighting followed by pictures inside EG Town Hall. All are welcome! For more information and to participate contact Amy Moore, Main Street Coordinator (401-490-1526 or [email protected]).