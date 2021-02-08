EG Calendar: Town Council Meeting & Kindergarten Registration

If you have an event you want to share, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com.

Monday, Feb. 8

Kindergarten Registration: Two in-person registration days have been scheduled. Day 1 is Feb. 8 and Day 2 Feb. 22. Click for Appointment. Registration for these two days will take place at Cole Middle School, 100 Cedar Ave. Because of COVID precautions, you are asked to complete all forms and bring copies of required documents to your appointment. Click here for registration documents. For those unable to make either of these in-person dates, the district will be announcing other means to register after Feb. 22. Registration for all other grades for the 2021-22 year will be announced later.

Town Council meeting – The panel meets virtually Monday at 7 p.m. On the agenda (HERE), the council will recognize retiring Wendy Schimdle, technology director for the town, after 15 years of service. Also on the agenda, liquor and victualing renewals for Revival and Frank & John’s, both operating because of previous license extensions from the Town Council. And the incoming Tavern on the Square at 1000 Division St. is looking to get a transfer of the former Outback Steakhouse’s liquor license. Also on the agenda, an update from Town Manager Andy Nota on the town’s COVID-19 response. Find a link to meeting in the agenda.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Mail Ballot applications due: Your completed application for the March 2 special election must arrive at your local board of canvassers by 4 p.m. so if you haven’t put it in the mail yet, drop it off at Town Hall.

Saturday, Feb. 13

Valentine’s Walk: Showing love for your neighbor can warm the coldest day. Join friends new and old to celebrate Black History Month, Valentine’s Day and the uniqueness of each individual. Meet in the parking lot at Swift Community Center at 10:30 a.m. for a one-hour walk. For more information, contact Bob Houghtaling at (401) 230-2246 or rhoughtaling2@verizon.net.

Monday, Feb. 15

WCFA’s ‘Meet the Artists’ Reception: Warwick Center for the Arts is hosting a virtual opening reception for its Annual Members Exhibit from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Free. You can see the multi-media exhibit of over 75 original works of art available for purchase in person or online. The entire exhibit runs in person through March 13. For more information, click here.