EG Calendar: Town Council Meeting & EGHS Wall of Honor

Monday, April 11

Town Council Meeting – The panel will be discussing the EG High School artificial turf field replacement planned for this summer, including a $125,000 additional expense to provide a better foundation. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. Find the full agenda (and Zoom link) HERE.

Tuesday, April 12

School Facilities Subcommittee Meeting – The virtual meet will be held in the superintendent’s office, 111 Peirce St. Find the agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Go With the Flow: Intuitive Painting for Adults – A painting class for adults of all abilities to let go of their everyday worries by exploring and experimenting with their creative expression. Instructor Patty Martucci will lead participants through a new intuitive painting exercise each week. Leave your stress behind and join in on some pure creative fun! All art materials provided. Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd. From 10 to 11:30 a.m.; $20 per session. No registration required but let them know you are coming if you can: www.warwickcfa.org or 401-737-0010.

Wednesday, April 13

EGHS Wall of Honor – Being honored this year are: Dr. James Bowen, Class of 1966; Mason Rhodes, Class of 1971; Art Vallely, Class of 1977, and Dr. Jason D. Iannuccilli, Class of 1996. 6 p.m. in the auditorium at East Greenwich High School, with a reception in the cafeteria to follow. Read more HERE.

Friday, April 15

Good Friday and Passover – Every few years religious calendars overlap in a big way. There’s no school today because of Good Friday, a Christian feast day, but it is also the first night of the Jewish holiday of Passover. Meanwhile, we are in the middle of Ramadan, celebrated by Muslims. Blessings to all who are marking these religious days. And happy start of the April school vacation, too!

Ongoing Events

EGSD Kindergarten Registration – Information about the ongoing registration process and submission of forms can be found here. You can make an appointment at this Link or submit the required documents by scan or email to Ms. Robitaille at [email protected] Find student enrollment fillable forms here (and check out this video on how to fill out a fillable form).

Cribbage – A group plays Cribbage every Friday morning from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Swift Community Center on Peirce Street. New players are welcome, but some knowledge of the game is needed. For more information, contact Barbara at 401-737-6477 or Cam at [email protected].

Looking Ahead

Saturday, April 23

E-Waste & Paper Shredding Drive – The East Greenwich Rotary, the EG Chamber of Commerce, Cartridge World and ORS Recycling are holding an e-waste drive and paper shredding event In the parking lot at New England Tech from 9 a.m. to noon. This year’s beneficiary is The Greene School, a charter school with a focus on the outdoors. The event is free, but suggested donations are appreciated: $5 per box of paper ($15 max) and $1 per e-waste item ($10 max). They will also be collecting donations of non-perishable food items for the R.I. Community Food Bank.

Sunday, April 24

20th Annual Imagine Walk – The Autism Project’s Imagine Walk is back at Goddard Park after a couple of virtual years! Find out more and register HERE.

Friday, April 29

NK Community & Youth Chorus Spring Concert – The production is entitled “How Can I Keep From Singing” as the chorus celebrates the joy of singing even through challenging times. The chorus will perform the live world premiere of a commissioned song by Rhode Island composer and pianist, Tom Kendzia. The concert will also offer songs from Broadway, including selections from Hamilton, as well as a medley of popular favorites. 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd., North Kingstown. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door (children 8 and younger, $5). Tickets available at Flowers by Bert and Peg, the NK Chamber of Commerce, Dave’s Marketplace in Wickford and Quonset. You can also reserve tickets by calling 401-329-6990.