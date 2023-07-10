EG Calendar: Town Council, Land Trust, HDC & Bells

Above: Sandy Point.

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, July 10

Town Council meeting – On the agenda, a discussion about the school bond referendum, format and bond amount. At 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Tuesday, July 11

Municipal Land Trust – The panel meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Public Works offices at 111 Peirce Street. Find the agenda HERE.

Bell Concert – All are welcome to listen as St. Luke’s continues its celebration of the 100th anniversary of their tower and bells with bell concerts on Tuesdays through July, at 7 p.m. You will be able to hear the bells from Academy Field, the Varnum House yard, the church’s courtyard, in front of the library or even the church parking lot!

Wednesday, July 12

Historic District Commission – The panel will review four residential projects, including three new houses proposed for Duke Street, and commercial sign change application. The panel meets in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. Find the agenda (and Zoom link) HERE.

Thursday, July 13

Constructed Prisms Opening at Warwick Center for the Arts – The show Constructed Prisms: Sculpture, Photography, and Installation opens July 12 and runs through Aug. 19 at the Warwick Center for the Arts, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Images and structures are global witnesses to our changing personal and social histories. They inform who we are, how we see the world, and reveal personal truths. This exhibit features structures and lens based images such as 3D printed sculpture, traditional sculpture, digital and drone photography, and printed/transferred photographs. The opening reception (July 13) runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The center is free and open to the public. At 3259 Post Road. For further information: www.warwickcfa.org or 401-737-0010.

Roadside Attraction at Academy Field – The town’s summer concert series continues. All are welcome – bring a picnic! From 6 to 8 p.m. For a full list of summer concerts and special events, check out the Community Services Summer Program Guide HERE (page 6).

Friday, July 14

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Looking Ahead …

Tuesday, July 18

School Committee – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Bell Concert – All are welcome to listen as St. Luke’s continues its celebration of the 100th anniversary of their tower and bells with bell concerts on Tuesdays through July, at 7 p.m. You will be able to hear the bells from Academy Field, the Varnum House yard, the church’s courtyard, in front of the library or even the church parking lot!

Wednesday, July 19

Planning Board meeting – The 410-unit Division Road development will be on the agenda. The meeting will be held in Town Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Thursday, July 20

Music on Main Stroll – This is the stroll with a beat. Music acts will set up along Main Street providing everything from pop, rock, country and oldies. From 5 to 8 p.m. For a full list of summer concerts and special events, check out the Community Services Summer Program Guide HERE (page 6).

Friday, July 21

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Saturday, July 22

Radio Tune-Up at NEWS Museum – Calling all amateur radio and antique radio collectors. This event is a flea market of vintage radios and related items. Vendors $25 (includes 2 adult admissions). Bring your own table or table rental $10. Vendors sign up or request info: [email protected] Walk in admission $15 per adult, $7 per child (age 6-17) under 6 free; Members free. Food and drink options available for purchase. A flier for the Radio Tune-Up event can be downloaded here: NEWSM Radio Tune-Up 2023 Flyer.

Monday, July 24

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Tuesday, July 25

Kids Karaoke at Academy Field – The family fun starts at 6 p.m. at Academy Field. For a full list of summer concerts and special events, check out the Community Services Summer Program Guide HERE (page 6).

Bell Concert – All are welcome to listen as St. Luke’s continues its celebration of the 100th anniversary of their tower and bells with bell concerts on Tuesdays through July, at 7 p.m. You will be able to hear the bells from Academy Field, the Varnum House yard, the church’s courtyard, in front of the library or even the church parking lot!

Thursday, July 27

Acoustic Drive at Academy Field – The EG summer concert series continues. All are welcome – bring a picnic! From 6 to 8 p.m. For a full list of summer concerts and special events, check out the Community Services Summer Program Guide HERE (page 6).

Friday, July 28

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Saturday, July 29

New England Wireless & Steam Museum – The local museum is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 28. Admission is $15 per adult, $7 per child (age 6 to 17); $50 blanket family admission. Members free. The museum is also open by appointment. Email [email protected] or call (401) 885-0545 to make arrangements.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

National Night Out – Meet members of the EGPD and EGFD and enjoy games and maybe even a dunk tank. A great family event. From 6 to 8 p.m. at Academy Field. For a full list of summer concerts and special events, check out the Community Services Summer Program Guide HERE (page 6).

Thursday, Aug. 3

Run for Cover at Academy Field – The EG concert series continues. All are welcome – bring a picnic! From 6 to 8 p.m. For a full list of summer concerts and special events, check out the Community Services Summer Program Guide HERE (page 6).

Friday, Aug. 4

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Saturday, Aug. 5

New England Wireless & Steam Museum – The local museum is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 28. Admission is $15 per adult, $7 per child (age 6 to 17); $50 blanket family admission. Members free.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Social Emotional Learning and Mental Health – This is the first of a two-part series into the importance of social/emotional learning as it pertains to young learners. The series will include insights from educators, mental health experts, and engaged youths. They all will be providing valuable information regarding a truly important topic. A child’s school experience has a powerful impact on their mental health and self esteem. These events will explore ways that parents and the community can be of support. At the EG Free Library, Peirce Street, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For more information contact Bob Houghtaling at 401-230-2246 or [email protected]