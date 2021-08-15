EG Calendar: Town Council Hearing on Patio License; Sch. Committee Meeting

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected]

Monday, Aug. 16

Mindfulness Meditation – The sessions offer a westernized, secular version of Vipassana, also known as insight, open-hearted, and analytic meditation. Sessions often include guided breathing meditation, movement meditation, loving-kindness meditation, and music meditation. The meditation exercises are guided and no experience is needed. The first and third Monday of the month. Free. For further information: www.warwickcfa.org or 401-737-0010. At the Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Road. 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Town Council meeting – On the agenda, the council will conduct a show-cause hearing regarding alleged violations of its capacity limit of 42 seats (up from the original 21 because of COVID). The Town Council is asking the owners to show why their liquor and victualling licenses should not be revoked (read more HERE).

Tuesday, Aug. 17

A Welcoming Place – A supportive environment for those who have a loved one struggling with substance use disorder. For more information, contact Bob Houghtaling at [email protected] or Christine King at [email protected]. At St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St. From 6:30 to 8 p.m.

School Committee meeting – A special session and the only items on the agenda are policies, including COVID-19 Safety Protocols and Procedures (which includes masks). You can find the agenda for the in-person meeting HERE; it includes a Zoom link for those who cannot attend. At Cole Middle School at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Watercolor Wednesday – All are welcome at this monthly event at the Warwick Center for the Arts. Teaching Artist Aileen Quinn for a relaxing and informational evening learning different techniques in watercolor painting. Beginning with a thorough introduction of different brushes, materials, and basic watercolor techniques before getting started, everyone will create their own individual work of art. This paint and sip class (BYOB) is a fun way to learn watercolor painting for everyone who attends! Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd., Warwick, RI 02886. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. $35 members/$45 non-members. For more information, go to www.warwickcfa.org OR call 401-737-0010.

Planning Board meeting – The panel has only one application on its agenda: Discussion of potential amendments to the approved permit for a 63-unit, 100 percent affordable housing complex on Frenchtown Road at Route 4. The in-person meeting starts at 7 p.m. and will be held on Council Chambers at Town Hall.

Thursday, Aug. 19

School Finance Subcommittee meeting – The panel will meet in person (no hybrid component) at Cole Middle School at 8 a.m. Find the agenda HERE.

Main Street Stroll – While there are always live music offerings at all the strolls, the Music on Main stroll takes it to another level. And EG News will be there as well, on the block between Union and Peirce streets. Come say hello! From 5 to 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 20



Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market, at the south end of the park, is open Fridays through October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find out more about R.I. farmers markets HERE.

Sunday, Aug. 22

Varnum House Museum – The 1773 mansion of General James Mitchell Varnum, a prominent figure in the Revolutionary War and earty-American politics, is again open to visitors. An on-site colonial herb garden includes historic dye and medicinal plants appropriate to the era. Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. through August. Tours for groups also available by appointment. For more information, call (401) 884-1776 or email [email protected]

Looking ahead …

Thursday, Sept. 2

‘Be The Match’ for 2-Year-Old Nicholas – Nicholas, 2, lives with his family in EG and was recently diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia. During his treatment he will need blood transfusions and he is also in need of a stem cell transplant. Friends have organized a blood drive and stem cell registration drive at the EG Veteran Firemen’s Association, 80 Queen St., from 2 to 8 p.m. You can register online at www.ribc.org or call 401-453-8307. You can also register online at www.bethematch.org to see if you are a match to be a stem cell donor for Nicholas or someone else in need. If you live outside the area but want to help, you can find a donation site at redcross.org; designate your donation with the code 5050 in honor of Nicholas.

Sunday, Sept. 5

Voter Registration Deadline for Oct. 5 Special Election – There is a special election to fill a vacancy on the EG School Committee. If you live in EG and are NOT registered in EG, you can use the form HERE to register. Find out more from the town’s website HERE.