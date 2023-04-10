EG Calendar: Town Council & HDC Meetings, Comedy Night

Above: Beachrose Boat. Photo courtesy of the EG Art Club

This Week

Monday, April 10-14

April Vacation Camp at WCFA – Warwick Center for the Arts April School Vacation Camp. School vacation art camp is an annual tradition at Warwick Center for the Arts! Creative kiddos in grades K-6 can enjoy a weeklong program of art exploration with a different theme each day! From 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3 p.m. For further info: www.warwickcfa.org or (401) 737-0010.

Monday, April 10

Town Council meeting – On the agenda is a public hearing on proposed changes to the noise ordinance and a report from the town’s Affordable Housing Commission. The meeting takes place in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Wednesday, April 12

Historic District Commission meeting – The panel will be reviewing seven applications, six residential and one commercial. They meet in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. Find the agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Saturday, April 15

Drawing Bird Nests – The East Greenwich Art Club presents Ann Bianchi for this creative “Spring Nest” drawing and painting informative workshop. You are invited to bring your own favorite art materials as you create and discover nest designs. Work from choices of photos or natural nests and egg displays. Each nest is unique! $60 for members, $70 for nonmembers. From 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the East Greenwich Recreation Building, 1127 Frenchtown Road. For more information, or to register, contact the East Greenwich Art Club at: [email protected], or visit the website: www.eastgreenwichartclub.org .

A Comedy Fundraiser – Sponsored by the Greenwich Bay Women’s Club, top local comedians will perform to benefit Hope Alzheimer’s Center at the East Greenwich Fireman’s Club, 80 Queen St. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. BYOS (Bring Your Own Snacks). There will be a cash bar and 50/50 raffles. This is an 18-and-older event. TIckets are $40. For tickets contact Debra at [email protected].

Looking Ahead …

Tuesday, April 18

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Wednesday, April 19

Planning Board meeting – A public hearing on the Division Road project is set to be on the agenda. The full agenda (including the location and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date. 7 p.m.

Greenwich Bay Women’s Club meeting – 6:30 p.m. at the East Greenwich Parks Department, 1127 Frenchtown Road, East Greenwich. The Club was founded in 1964 and is dedicated to community service. It’s a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The Club is open to women of all ages and has no residency requirements. Please join us to learn about our efforts to make a difference while having fun.

Saturday, April 22

E-Waste Recycling & Paper Shredding Day – The Rotary Club of East Greenwich hosts its annual e-waste drive at New England Tech Saturday morning. The major recipient of this year’s donations will be the East Greenwich Park Systems; specifically the Scalloptown Park, where a new park bench will be added to the walking and bike path in the park to add to the beauty and comfort of the area. The Rocky Hill InterAct Club will begin a flower bed project that they hope to continue on an ongoing basis! Donations of $1 per item with a $10; paper shredding, $5 a box with a $15 minimum. For more information or for pickups, contact Harry at (401) 515-2011, ext.1004 or [email protected].

Monday, April 24

Christ Community Kitchen Dinner – The meal is free and all are invited; donations are welcome. In the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St., at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Annual Ocean State Orchid Society Auction – The Ocean State Orchid Society will have orchids imported from Hawaii for sale. We will have a variety of orchid genera available for auction, including Phalaenopsis, Oncidium, Cattleya and many others. Come to our auction for the chance to purchase orchids not commonly available at big box stores and house plant nurseries! The starting bid for all orchids will be $15. In addition to having a unique opportunity to purchase rare orchids, come speak to an OSOS member to get care instructions to help ensure your growing success! OSOS will have an Orchid 101 meeting in May to assist in the culture of your newly purchased plants. Complimentary refreshments available. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. Rocky Hill Grange, 1340 South County Trail, East Greenwich. Entrance in the rear of the building. Auction starts at 11 a.m.; preview opens at 10:30 a.m.

Friday, May 5

Gaspee Nights at the Museum – Kick-off the 2023 Gaspee Days season with “Night at the Museum” from 6 to 8 p.m. The Aspray Boathouse and the Pawtuxet Rangers Armory will both be open to view historic memorabilia. Each attendee will receive a commemorative glass and two drink tickets for beer or wine. We will have local breweries bringing this year’s “Gaspee Brews.” The donation to attend this event is $25; tickets are limited. Please purchase tickets through Eventbrite or our website here.

Saturday, May 6

‘Sip and Stroll’ on Main Street – In collaboration with the EG Chamber, a collection of gift stores on Main Street is holding a special afternoon event where they will offer discounts, snacks and small sips of vino. Participating merchants include Gracious Soul, The Current, Bone Appetit Dog Store, The Green Door, Welcome to Shabalot, Third Rock Emporium, Plant Girl Shop, and Bags by Iris. From 3 to 6 p.m.

NK Community Chorus & Youth Chorus Spring Concert – Our spring concert theme is “All Things Bright and Beautiful.” The songs are chosen to celebrate joy, light, and beauty and will present a variety of musical moods and genres from energetic to reflective, including an extended medley from Into the Woods. At NKHS, 150 Fairway Dr., North Kingstown, at 7 p.m. Tickets: $15, $20 at the door; $5 for children 8 and under. Tickets are available for purchase through NKCC Members, at the following sales locations: Dave’s Market Quonset, Dave’s Market Wickford, North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce and Flowers by Bert and Peg, as well as online at: www.nkchorus.org, by calling 401-329-6990 or emailing [email protected]

Sunday, May 7



NK Community Chorus & Youth Chorus Spring Concert – At 3 p.m. (for more information, see listing above).

Crafting for Critters Craft Fair – The 9th Annual Crafting for Critters Spring Craft Fair will be held outdoors at the Airport Professional Park, 2348 Post Rd., Warwick, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hosted by Friends of the Warwick Animal Shelter, over 70 artisans will be selling their locally handcrafted items just in time for Mother’s Day! Items for sale include fine art, jewelry, crafts, handcrafted accessories, garden items, apparel, home decor, baked goods, candies, jams & jellies, dog treats, pet accessories, books and more. Admission and parking are free. Food trucks will be on the premises. For more information or vendor application, contact Audrey Snow at 401-737-8752 or by email [email protected]. Donations of wet cat food and wet dog food for the animals at Warwick Animal Shelter are welcome. For updates, check their Facebook page HERE, or their website HERE.

Painting in Layers: the Grisaille Technique – The East Greenwich Art Club will present a workshop May 13 and 20 for students with some experience using oil paints, with instructor Dan Lake. Participants will learn how the masters of oil painting used a method that involved multiple layers of paint done over time. The first session will be composing and underpainting on a gessoed panel with acrylic paint. During the second session, you will overpaint the first work with oil paint. Use your own photos as inspiration. Panel and acrylic paint to be provided for session 1. Bring your own oils for session 2. Open to the public; $90 for members, $100 for nonmembers. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Greenwich Recreation Building, 1127 Frenchtown Road. For more information, or register, contact the East Greenwich Art Club: [email protected] or visit the website at www.eastgreenwichartclub.org.

Tuesday, May 16

Party with a Purpose – A fundraiser for Impact Melanoma, this year’s event takes place at Circe Restaurant & Bar on Division Road. It will be an evening of socializing, snacking and sipping, to raise money for Impact’s life-saving education and prevention programs. Buy tickets and learn more at impactpurpose.givesmart.com.