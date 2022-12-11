 EG Calendar: Town Council, HDC & EGHS Play

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, Dec. 12

Town Council meeting – Lots of alcohol and victualing license renewals on the agenda, as well as updates from Community Services Director Andy Wade and Town Manager Andy Nota. The meeting is held in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Find the agenda, including a Zoom link, HERE.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

CANCELED Technical Review Committee meeting – The TRC will be reviewing the proposal for 400+ residential units on Division Road. 9:30 a.m. at Town Hall. The meeting is now tentatively scheduled for January.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].

Historic District Commission meeting – The panel meets in Council Chambers at Town Hall. Two residential applications are on the agenda, which you can find HERE.

Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 15-18

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee – EGHS Avenger Theatre presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” Thursday through Sunday at the high school auditorium. Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

A Christmas Carol – Children’s Wishes presents this brand new musical retelling of Charles Dickens’s holiday classic follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by three spirits on Christmas Eve. Your ticket purchase will be helping local children and families facing life- threatening illnesses, and will assist in granting their wishes toward brightening their lives. Learn more HERE. The play is being directed by East Greenwich resident Rebecca Donald, with music direction by Mark Colozzi and choreography by Teresa Pearson. At Bishop Hendricken High School, Daniel S. Harrop Theater, 2615 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Performances are Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m. Tickets: Children (12 and under) $12; adults $25. Purchase tickets and learn more at www.childrens-wishes.org.