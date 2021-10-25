EG Calendar: Town Council & Halloween Fun

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

Monday, Oct. 25

Town Council Meeting – On the agenda, they will hear the annual report from the Planning Board. You can find the full agenda and Zoom link HERE. The panel meets at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall.

Friday, Oct. 29

Goddard Park Farmers Market – This is the final day of the 2021 market (☹️). It’s open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find out more about R.I. farmers markets HERE.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Annual Halloween Parade – The parade starts at Academy Field at 9:30 a.m., then proceeds down Main Street. The parade is followed by trick-or-treating at the businesses and activities at Academy Field from 10 to noon.

What’s it Worth Wickford? – Smith’s Castle is hosting appraiser Daniel Buck Soules The former North Kingstown resident has been involved in the sale and appraisal of antiques and fine art since the early 1970s, specializing in Americana, principally of the 18th and 19th centuries, Shaker items and 19th and 20th century paintings. He has appeared on the Antiques Roadshow many times. Cost of appraisals are: $15 for the first item and $10 for each subsequent item. The first item is free for Smith Castle members. For more information and to register for a time slot contact Carol Palmer (401) 440-2610 or [email protected] Reservations are strongly recommended. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Halloween Outdoor Movie – The Town of EG is showing Goosebumps at Academy Field, from 6 to 8 p.m. It’s free; there will be a concession stand.

Saturday Studios for Young Masters – Artists ages 6-12 will develop art techniques by exploring the works of the great masters such as Van Gogh, Matisse, Pollock, Kandinsky, O’Keefe and more! In this nurturing, creative environment children can feel free to explore their own style while learning a little bit of art history and tactile experience with varied art materials. Each week is different! Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd. Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon up to and including November 20. For further information: [email protected] or 401-737-0010.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Bunny Haunt 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run – The EG Track Club’s Bunny Hop is now the Bunny Haunt! Same bat time, same bat channel: Goddard Park starting at 9 a.m. You can wait until race day (registration starts at 8 a.m.) but WHY? Sign up ahead HERE. More information HERE.

Looking ahead …

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Fathers, Sons & Veterans – Artwork, poetry and discussion about a relationship between a particular father and son, Bob Houghtaling Sr. and Jr. At the Warwick Public Library from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

School Committee Meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 7 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Saturday, Nov. 6

She & Me Collective Holiday Market – The She & Me Collective is back with a Holiday Market, this year at Eldredge Field, featuring local artists and makers, live music, and food trucks. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fathers, Sons & Veterans – Artwork, poetry and discussion about a relationship between a particular father and son, Bob Houghtaling Sr. and Jr. In Council Chambers at Town Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 15

French Canadian Immigrants – The EG Historic Preservation Society presents speaker John Landry in a virtual session. Landry will speak about the French Canadian immigrants who drove the Woonsocket textile industry. He will also talk about Gov. Aram Pothier, the state’s first immigrant governor. Note: there is also a connection with the Huguenots who settled in Frenchtown. If you wish to attend, send an email to [email protected] and they will send you the Zoom link a day before the event.

Saturday, Nov. 27

10th Annual Turkey Trot – The EG Turkey Trot is back! Find out more HERE.