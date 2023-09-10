EG Calendar: Town Council, Cornhole Tourney

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, Sept. 11

Sept. 11 Remembrance – Students from New England Institute of Technology’s Criminal Justice Club, together with local police and fire departments, will commemorate the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks at NEIT at 1 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Town Council meeting – The meeting takes place in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. On the agenda, the council will consider a proposal to renovate the existing softball field at Eldredge and add a walking path around the perimeter of the field. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Making Hay IV – Mark your calendar for Making Hay IV, an important event that speaks to mental health, substance use disorder and enhancing community. You will hear from talented youth, committed adults, and a host of experts, all in a beautiful setting. Now that school has started there is much talk about social/emotional learning and its impact on young people. We will examine this topic along with a myriad of other mental health concerns. Most important, however, will be the opportunity to put our heads together and create viable solutions. From 6 to 8 p.m. at Faith Hill Farm on 2056 Division Road. For more information, contact Bob Houghtaling at 401-230-2246 or [email protected].

Historic District Commission meeting – The meeting takes place in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. Find the agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Friday, Sept. 15

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 6. At 1095 Ives Road.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Saturday Studios for Young Masters – The Warwick Center for the Arts is offering two 5-week studio sessions for children grades 1-5. These classes will focus on creating, exploring and sharing our love of different art mediums while learning about many historic and modern day master artists. In addition to our regular professional art teachers. They will invite several guest artists to drop in to share their craft, talk about their work to show our young creatives their processes. Every week there will be a new lesson! The first session starts Sept. 16 and runs until Oct. 14; the second session runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 18; sessions cost $135 ($105 for WCFA family members). Each class goes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. At the Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd. For further information: [email protected] or 401-737-0010.

Secret Code Scavenger Hunt – The Academy Science Center is holding this scavenger hunt at 10 a.m. at the Church Street building. Teams will be formed for hunting and decoding. The website is http://www.academysciencecenter.com/about.html.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Cornhole Tourney for EG Special Olympics – The fundraising tourney for the new East Greenwich Special Olympics team takes place from noon to 4:30 p.m. at EGLL’s Cragan Field. There will be food, drinks, and lots of fun! Registration is $30 per person and teams are two people.

Looking Ahead

Tuesday, Sept. 19

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Pitch RI at the Odeum– Rhode Island entrepreneurs will “pitch” an idea to a panel of distinguished judges to compete for a $10,000 first prize and a coveted Business Startup Package, in a live and exciting on-stage event right here at the Greenwich Odeum. 7:30 p.m. Click HERE to buy tickets.

Greenwich Bay Women’s Club meeting – GBWC is a non-profit group consisting of women in EG and surrounding communities who meet socially once a month. Our goal is to help various groups in the area by raising money or in-kind donations. We also offer scholarships to area students and women returning to school. This first meeting is the annual potluck dinner so bring your appetite. We are meeting at Swift Community Center, 121 Pierce St., in the dining area, at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend. For more information, call Elaine at 401-529-7322.

Friday, Sept. 22

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 6. At 1095 Ives Road.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Smith’s Castle Harvest Festival – This family friendly event will feature the Sheffield Farm Petting Zoo and pony rides. Entertainment by Farm Dog Band. Plenty of colonial games, activities, and crafts will be provided by our junior docents. Sign up once again for the prize baskets in the Great Pumpkin Roll. A variety of vendors will also be on hand for one-of-a kind items. Visitors to the historic house museum will be welcomed by docents in period attire and be able to tour the downstairs interior of the former home and grounds of the prominent Smith and Updike families. A special exhibit will feature collections from the Narragansett Bay Quilt Association. Admission to the Harvest Festival is $10 per adult, $8 for seniors and military, $6 for children over 6 years of age. Family Cap is $25. From noon to 4 p.m.; 55 Richard Smith Drive, North Kingstown.

Introduction to Slow Stitch Artwork – This workshop at the Warwick Center for the Arts will review the materials, tools and techniques used in slow stitch as well as textile traditions such as patchwork and quilting, mending, and Kantha stitching. Advanced sewing skills are not necessary to participate in this workshop. Easy to learn stitches, using various threads and embellishments, will be presented. Some materials will be provided; however, participants are welcome to bring fabrics in colors and motifs they will enjoy working with. We will create a unique 9″x12″ textile art work suitable for framing or mounting. From noon to 3 p.m. Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd., Warwick. Cost: $60/$50 WCFA members. For further information: [email protected] OR 401-737=0010

Woodcut Printing Workshop – Sharon Estes, local fine artist, will hold a full-day workshop titled, “White Line Woodcut Printing.” Estes will take students through the history of white line woodcut, widely considered the sole American woodcut technique, to basic carving skills, painting techniques, and making prints. By the end of class, students will have a good understanding of basic white line printmaking and will be introduced to more advanced techniques if time allows. The workshop, sponsored by the East Greenwich Art Club, will be held at the EG Recreation Building, 1127 Frenchtown Rd.,from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $90 for members, $100 for nonmembers. A material list will be provided for a cost of $30, payable directly to the instructor. Contact the art club at [email protected] to register and find out the benefits of becoming a member on the website, www.eastgreenwichartclub.org.

Monday, Sept. 25

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Savor East Greenwich – The EG Chamber of Commerce’s annual kickoff event for EG Restaurant Week features tastes from a number of local restaurants. 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the East Greenwich Yacht Club. Tickets $35 ($40 after Sept. 26). Click HERE to buy tickets.

Friday, Sept. 29

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 6. At 1095 Ives Road.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Friday, Oct. 6

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open one last day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. At 1095 Ives Road.

Saturday, October 7

NEWS Museum’s Yankee Steam-Up and Car Show – A major event held annually on the first Saturday of October where the museum steam engines are fired up and those of exhibitors are too. To sign up as an exhibitor or request info: [email protected]. Music by CruisinBruce. Admission is $20 per adult, $10 per child (age 6-17), under 6 free. NARM/Museum members free. Car entry is $15, driver admission included. Food and drink options available for purchase. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find more information about the museum HERE.

Monday, October 9

Indigenous Peoples Day (formerly known as Columbus Day)

Tuesday, October 10

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Tuesday, October 17

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.