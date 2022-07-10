EG Calendar: Town Council & 2 Summer Concerts

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

Monday, July 11

Town Council meeting – The big thing on the agenda is union contracts – for firefighters, police and DPW and town employees. The contracts will be presented, then the council will vote on each one. The panel meets in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Find the agenda, including a Zoom link, HERE.

Tuesday, July 12

Atwater-Donnelly at Academy Field – A family-friendly performance featuring traditional American folk music and dance. 6 p.m. at Academy Field.

Wednesday, July 13

School Building Committee meeting – On the agenda is the teacher visioning discussion, presentation and discussion of Eldredge, discussion of the transportation impact, review of Stage I & II Milestone schedule, and discussion of the community visioning proposed schedule. The panel meets at Cole Middle School at 10:30 a.m. The agenda, with the Zoom link, HERE.

Thursday, July 14

Gary Hopp & Friends (Good Vibe Tribe) at Academy Field – The second in the summer concert series features another EG regular, Gary Hopp. Bring chairs, a blanket, a picnic, or just yourself. 6 p.m. at Academy Field.

Friday, July 15

Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market has returned and is gaining vendors by the week. From 9 to noon at the first entrance to the park.

Plein Air Event – The East Greenwich Art Club will hold a Plein Air art event at Roger William Park’s Botanical Garden on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. The public is invited to attend. There is a $5 entrance fee to enter the Greenhouse. Contact the art club to register at: [email protected].

Looking Ahead

Tuesday, July 19

Tommy James Magic Show – A family-friendly performance featuring traditional American folk music and dance. 6 p.m. at Academy Field.

Thursday, July 21

Music on Main Stroll – This month’s stroll features more music than usual, as well as all the regular shops and restaurants. Make an evening of it, starting at 5 p.m. on Main Street between First Avenue and Division Street.