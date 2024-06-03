EG Calendar: ‘The Post’ Development Under Review

Above: The EG Special Olympics team at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 state games at URI last weekend. A small but mighty (and growing) team!

If you have an 02818 event you want to share and is open to all, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, June 3

Technical Review Committee meeting – The advisory panel will be reviewing two plans: for a dentist office on South County Trail and ‘The Post,’ which is proposed by the same builder as is building The Imperial on Greenwich Avenue. The Post would be built in place of the American Legion Hall, which was sold to developer Sathan Sa several years ago. The meeting takes place in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 3 p.m. Here’s the agenda, which includes a link to the applications: TRC Meeting 6/3/2024.

CCK Community Supper – The men’s group at St. Luke’s is hosting this month’s free dinner – summer grill night. All are invited; donations are welcome. In the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St. From 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 4

East Greenwich Art Club meeting – From 7 to 9 p.m., at United Methodist Church, 1558 South County Trail. Free and open to the public. A graduating East Greenwich High School senior will receive a scholarship award from the club. The student is attending Skidmore College in the fall, majoring in communication design. A few pieces of her art will be displayed and she will give a small presentation about them. Afterwards, attending artists may bring a piece of their art to share with the group. For more information, please contact the art club at [email protected] or at the website: www.eastgreenwicharatclub.org.

Wednesday, June 5

Planning Board meeting – The panel meets in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Among the agenda items is a review of a new Seasons Market at 2563 South County Trail and a required 5-year master plan update for the New England Institute of Technology Campus on Division Road. Here’s the agenda, including a Zoom link: Planning Board meeting 6/5/24 .

Thursday, June 6

EG Art Club Reception – The East Greenwich Art Club will be exhibiting work at the East Greenwich Free Library, 82 Peirce Street, through June 28, during library hours, with a reception tonight from 6 to 7 p.m. Free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. The art club also has an exhibit at 333 Main St., in the lobby of Gaspee Real Estate Partners. The current show is by local artists Tom Hutchinson, Jeanine Anderson, Ann Bianchi, Dan Lake, and Linda Sanfilippo. The exhibit runs through Aug. 1 during all regular business hours. For more information, please contact the art club at [email protected] or at the website: www.eastgreenwicharatclub.org .

Looking Ahead.

Monday, June 10

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month usually at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Tuesday, June 11

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Wednesday, June 12

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].

Saturday, June 15

The Sharing Locker – Westminster Unitarian Church offers basic goods other than food for those in need. From 10 to noon monthly. 119 Kenyon Avenue.

Saturday, June 22

Car Trunk Sale – At Westminster Unitarian Church. Time to clean out your closets, attics, and basements! The Westminster Fundraising Committee is hosting a Car Trunk Sale (rain date June 23) in the parking lot of the Westminster Unitarian Church at 119 Kenyon Avenue. Rent a parking spot for $20, park your car, open your trunk, and sell, sell, sell! Free entry for all shoppers! Cold drinks and baked goods will be on sale for shoppers and sellers. Setup begins at 8 a.m. for sellers. Open to the shopping public at 10 a.m. Text or call 401-884-5933 for more information, and to book your parking spot.

Summer Solstice Makers Market – Wildwood Nursery is hosting an evening to shop from local artisan vendors, savor delicious eats from food truck favorites, sip on signature beverages, sit back or groove to live music and try your luck in a few prize drawings among the flowers! Please visit the event page for full details including rain dates, set times, etc. From 4 to 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

