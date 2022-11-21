EG Calendar: Thanksgiving! Turkey Trot!

Above: Trotter, the Hill & Harbor Turkey Trot mascot, poses with runners in 2018.

This Week

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].

Happy Thanksgiving!

Saturday, Nov. 26

East Greenwich Hill and Harbor Turkey Trot – This year’s 5K and Fun Run around downtown is benefitting the Olivia Passaretti Memorial Scholarship Fund. It’s a great family activity or just a way to spend time outside, and for a good cause. The 5K starts at 8:30 a.m. Click on this link to register or see attached flyer for additional information.

Small Business Saturday – Spend some time visiting EG’s great shops today and all through the holiday season.

Looking Ahead …

Monday, Nov. 28

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Inauguration of Town, School officials – Details to come. At Swift Community Center.

Winter Market Opening – Shop small and support local artists at the Warwick Center for the Arts opening for its annual Winter Market. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. 3259 Post Road, Warwick. Find out more at warwickcfa.org.

Holiday Parade, Santa & Lasers! – Led by the always festive Extraordinary Rendition Band, the 2022 holiday parade, sponsored by the EG Chamber of Commerce, offers a parade, a ballet performance, singing, a brand new laser-music show, then Santa arrives to light the tree! This year, the Holiday Parade will be held Saturday, December 3. The parade will start at Swift Gym Parking lot and run down Dedford Street and take a left on Main Street to Town Hall. Parade participants will gather at 4:45 and the parade will start at 5:10. The holiday parade will be led by the Extraordinary Rendition Band. The parade is expected to end by 5:30 at East Greenwich Town Hall.

Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4

Open Studios at the Mill at Shady Lea – This year we are hosting a fundraiser for the North Kingstown Food Bank. Each artist and artisan is donating one of their works for sale. Admission is free but we are still asking for everyone to remember to bring a donation of a canned good for the Food Bank..Come support artists and artisans from all over Rhode Island. You won’t be disappointed! 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 215 Shady Lea Road in North Kingstown. Find out more at themillatshadylea.com.

Looking Farther Ahead …

Tuesday, Dec. 6

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 7 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Stone Ridge Luminaria – More than 4,000 candle lit paper lanterns will line the streets of the Stone Ridge neighborhood, marking a drive-through holiday tradition East Greenwich residents have enjoyed for more than 50 years. The outdoor display, which is free for the community, features thousands of luminaries alongside traditional holiday decorations. Each year Stone Ridge residents purchase the Luminaria kits at a small markup. The proceeds, along with additional contributions from neighborhood residents, will be donated to the Interfaith Coalition Emergency Fund, which helps neighbors in need with food and heating assistance. In 2021, the Luminaria event raised $2,000. Grab your loved ones, throw on your pajamas, pour some hot chocolate, and hop in the car for a beautiful drive-thru experience of the Stone Ridge neighborhood! The Stone Ridge neighborhood candlelight tour includes: Stone Ridge Drive; Granite Drive; Limerock Drive; Crystal Drive; Crystal Court; Fernwood Drive; Hill Drive; and portions of Boulder Way and Middle Road. Rain Date: Sunday, December 11th from 5pm-9pm. Find out more HERE.