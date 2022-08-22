EG Calendar: Teacher Contract Vote, Business After Hours

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

Tuesday, Aug. 23

School Committee meeting – The panel meets at 9 a.m. in closed session to vote on the teachers contract. They will announce that vote in open session immediately following. The hybrid meeting will be held at Cole Middle School; find the agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Zoning Board meeting – The panel will hear a number of residential zoning relief requests but also on the agenda is an application for a dimensional variance for 110 King Street (aka the old jail). The owner is looking to make it into a hotel and wants to a build an addition onto the south side. FYI, the owner has since the agenda was posted requested a continuance to the September ZBR meeting. The hybrid meeting starts at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. Find the agenda, including a Zoom link, HERE.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

EG Chamber Business After Hours – This month’s East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours takes place at the End Zone Pub & Grille, 5835 Post Road, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. $5 for members; $10 for non-members. To register in advance, email [email protected].

Thursday, Aug. 25

Billy Shears Band at Academy Field – The last of the Thursday evening Academy Field concerts will offer classic rock, including the Beatles and more. 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26

Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market goes from 9 to noon. Find it at the first entrance to the park off Ives Road.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Summer Saturdays at New England Wireless & Steam Museum – The museum will be open on Saturdays this summer from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $15 per adult, $7 per child (age 6 to 17), $50 blanket family admission. You can also poke around the website. You just never know what you’ll find—use the Search box or start from the Collections menu.

Looking Ahead

Wednesday, Aug. 31

First Day of School! Good luck, students and parents!

Author Visit and Signing – Potowomut resident Jacek R. Danillowicz will be presenting his book, Gazing at the Sky, at Swift Community Center at 1:30 p.m. The book is a memoir of Danillowicz’s journey through WWII, Nazi occupation, Communist domination, and escape to the West. It is intermingled with a love story and historical references. Register by calling 401-886-8669.