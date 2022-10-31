EG Calendar: Supt. Office Hours; Community Dinner

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, Oct. 31

Happy Halloween! 👻 👺 🎃 🍬

Supt.’s Office Hours – Supt. Brian Ricca will be holding his first “community office hour” at Felicia’s from 10:30-11:30 a.m. As he announced during the Oct. 25 School Committee meeting, the coffee’s on him.

Christ’s Community Kitchen – The monthly community supper at St. Luke’s returns. Dinner will include oven roasted chicken breast, potatoes, buttered carrots and salad. 5 to 6:30 p.m. 99 Peirce Street. All are welcome; free will offerings accepted. For more information, contact Paul Brookes at [email protected].

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Planning Board meeting – Call this Planning Board 101, a meeting reviewing all things planning related, included an introduction of new Planning Dept. staff, how major land developments are reviewed, and the difference between Technical Review Committee reports and Planning staff reports. They will also be discussing the upcoming Comprehensive Plan update, the parking study and the municipal resiliency plan. 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. Find the agenda HERE.

Looking Ahead …

Monday, Nov. 7

School Committee meeting – At 9 a.m. The agenda, location and Zoom link will be available closer to the meeting date.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Election Day – Voting opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m. Where you vote may have changed since 2020. If you didn’t vote in the primary, check this list of polling stations: https://www.eastgreenwichri.com/DocumentCenter/View/5548/East-Greenwich-Street-List-2022

Wednesday, Nov. 9

School Building Committee meeting – At 10:30 a.m. The agenda and location will be available closer to the meeting date.

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].

Monday, Nov. 14

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Looking Farther Ahead …

Saturday, Nov. 26

East Greenwich Hill and Harbor Turkey Trot – This year’s 5K and Fun Run around downtown is benefitting the Olivia Passaretti Memorial Scholarship Fund. The 5K starts at 8:30 a.m. Click on this link to register or see attached flyer for additional information.

Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4

Open Studios at the Mill at Shady Lea – This year we are hosting a fundraiser for the North Kingstown Food Bank. Each artist and artisan is donating one of their works for sale. Admission is free but we are still asking for everyone to remember to bring a donation of a canned good for the Food Bank..Come support artists and artisans from all over Rhode Island. You won’t be disappointed! 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 215 Shady Lea Road in North Kingstown. Find out more at themillatshadylea.com.