EG Calendar: Supt. Meyer Recognition, More Budget & Pride Picnic

Above: Last year’s Pride Picnic.

Tuesday, June 21

School Committee meeting – The panel will be recognizing retiring Supt. Alexis Meyer but will then pivot to discuss a $1M+ difference in what they budgeted for in April and what the final numbers turned out to be after the state passed its budget late last week. The School Committee knew it would have to figure out how to replace $500,000 (the difference between what they asked in an appropriation increase from the town and the amount the town ended up giving them) but the cut in the state aid number last week was a huge surprise. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Friday, June 24

Last Day of School – Happy Summer, everyone!

Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market has returned and is gaining vendors by the week. From 9 to noon at the first entrance to the park.

Saturday, June 25

EG Pride Picnic & Music – The second annual Pride Picnic takes place at Academy Field. There will be vendors and music and a lot of positive vibes. Get more information HERE.

She & Me Collective Market – The open air market is back at Eldredge Field from noon to 5 p.m. Lots of vendors as well as music. Check out their website HERE.