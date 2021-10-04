EG Calendar: Special Election, Planning’s Annual Report, Making Hay

Above: Making Hay I, at Faith Hill Farm in 2020. If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

Monday, Oct. 4

Early Voting – Early voting is available in the Town Clerk’s office at Town Hall between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. today. Nicole Bucka and Peter Carney are running for a vacant seat on the EG School Committee in a special election Oct. 5. Find out more HERE.

Mindfulness Meditation – The sessions offer a westernized, secular version of Vipassana, also known as insight, open-hearted, and analytic meditation. Sessions often include guided breathing meditation, movement meditation, loving-kindness meditation, and music meditation. The meditation exercises are guided and no experience is needed. The first and third Monday of the month. Free. For further information: www.warwickcfa.org or 401-737-0010. At the Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Road. 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Special Election Day – The School Committee Special Election takes place at Swift Community Center from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. Candidates Nicole Bucka and Peter Carney are vying to fill the seat left vacant by the departure of Lori McEwen. Find out more HERE.

School Committee meeting – The panel will be discussing a number of contracts up for renewal, including with collective bargaining units custodians and paraprofessionals, and with the IT and athletic director. They will also get a COVID update and a strategic plan (2021-2024) update. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

East Greenwich Art Club – The EG Art Club is back this fall, with their first meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the First Baptist Church, 30 Peirce St. Use the Montrose Street entrance. We encourage anyone interested in art to join us for a friendly “Meet and Greet” to learn about the club and our upcoming artist demonstrations and local exhibit opportunities. You can bring one piece of work for critiquing by the group, or just come and enjoy a social meeting. For more information contact the club at [email protected] or www.eastgreenwichartclub.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 6



Art Exhibit at EG Free Library – A show of Nancy Counts Ventura’s work will reopen the library’s Community Room, long closed to public exhibits because of the pandemic. Ventura has exhibited in the Community Room every year since 2005 (except 2020). The exhibit features contour line in pen and ink with watercolor wash. Two watercolors, of the beach and lighthouse, are permanent acquisitions of the EG Free Library to view at any time. Find out more about the EG Free Library HERE.

Making Hay II – Building a sense of community is an important part of our mental health. What better way to achieve this than engaging with friends, listening to music and learning about some great work being done to alleviate stress. All of this while enjoying an evening at Faith Hill Farm, 2056 Division Road, at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Bob Houghtaling at 401-230-2246 or [email protected]

Planning Board meeting – This is an application-free meeting. Instead, the panel will be revisiting the growth discussion begun last February and will hear the “annual report” from Town Planner Lisa Bourbonnais as well as a report from the Affordable Housing Commission. 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. Find the agenda HERE. (In-person only; there is no virtual component.)

Thursday, Oct. 7

Community Services Fall luncheon – EG Community Services is inviting everyone to lunch – on Oct. 7 under a tent at Academy Field, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. The duo Reckless Blues – swing, jazz and blues – will perform. $3. The guest list is open to all residents and town staff but they need you to reserve a spot. Do that by dropping by Swift Community Center or the Parks & Recreation building on Frenchtown Road. Or call (401) 886-8669 to reserve a spot.

Friday, Oct. 8

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market, at the south end of the park, is open Fridays through October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find out more about R.I. farmers markets HERE.

Looking ahead …

Monday, Oct. 11

Town Council Meeting – The panel meets the second and forth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Friday, Oct. 15

Warwick Center for the Arts 35th Annual R.I. Open – The show opens today and runs through Nov. 20, with an opening reception Oct. 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd. Free and open to the public. For further information: www.warwickcfa.org OR 401-737-0010. Photo credit: “The Den” by Alison Watt

Monday, Oct. 18

School Committee Meeting – The panel meets the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m. at Cole Middle School. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Saturday, Oct. 23

West Bay Open Studios Tour – This annual event gives people an opportunity to visit artists in their studios, all of which happen to be in the West Bay. Click HERE to find the list of artists and find this year’s map.

Sunday, Oct. 24

