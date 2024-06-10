EG Calendar: EGHS Wall of Honor, Town & School Meetings

If you have an 02818 event you want to share and is open to all, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, June 10

Crafternoon Social – Crafters welcome in the Community Room at the EG Free Library every Monday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Drop in!

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month usually at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. Find the agenda and Zoom link HERE.

Tuesday, June 11

School Committee meeting – On the agenda is discussion of the FY2025 budget, which begins July 1. Based on the town’s appropriation, the School Committee must find around $550,000 in cuts to balance their budget. The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. Find the agenda (and Zoom link) HERE.

Wednesday, June 12

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information or to volunteer, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].

EG Town Council meeting – A hearing on municipal court violations against LowKey bar continues at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. Read about the first hearing HERE and the second hearing HERE.

EGHS Wall of Honor ceremony – Two years’ worth of honorees will be celebrated at a ceremony in the auditorium at EGHS at 6 p.m. Reception in the cafeteria to follow.

EG Free Library Annual meeting – All are welcome to attend the library’s annual meeting, with guest speaker Andy Wade, community services director for the Town of East Greenwich. 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 13

Rhode Island Room w/Diane – Drop by the Rhode Island Room at the EG Free Library between 4 and 6 p.m. and visit with the collections there with Research Librarian Diane Hogan.

Saturday, June 15

The Sharing Locker – Westminster Unitarian Church offers basic goods other than food for those in need. From 10 to noon monthly. 119 Kenyon Avenue.

Looking Ahead

Monday, June 17

Crafternoon Social – Crafters welcome in the Community Room at the EG Free Library every Monday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Drop in!

Tuesday, June 18

Business After Hours @ Faith Hill Farm – The EG Chamber of Commerce’s monthly networking event is at the Faith Hill Farm horse farm at 2056 Division Road. There is no admission fee but a $10 donation to the farm is encouraged. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 20

Dogs on Main Stroll – The popular canine confab on Main Street. If you want to parade with your dog, head to 300 Main Street before 6 p.m. If you just want to stroll Main Street and enjoy the festivities, that works too! From 5 to 8 p.m.

Rhode Island Room w/Diane – Drop by the Rhode Island Room at the EG Free Library between 4 and 6 p.m. and visit with the collections there with Research Librarian Diane Hogan.

Saturday, June 22

Car Trunk Sale – At Westminster Unitarian Church. Time to clean out your closets, attics, and basements! The Westminster Fundraising Committee is hosting a Car Trunk Sale (rain date June 23) in the parking lot of the Westminster Unitarian Church at 119 Kenyon Avenue. Rent a parking spot for $20, park your car, open your trunk, and sell, sell, sell! Free entry for all shoppers! Cold drinks and baked goods will be on sale for shoppers and sellers. Setup begins at 8 a.m. for sellers. Open to the shopping public at 10 a.m. Text or call 401-884-5933 for more information, and to book your parking spot.

Summer Solstice Makers Market – Wildwood Nursery is hosting an evening to shop from local artisan vendors, savor delicious eats from food truck favorites, sip on signature beverages, sit back or groove to live music and try your luck in a few prize drawings among the flowers! Please visit the event page for full details including rain dates, set times, etc. From 4 to 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

Summer Solstice Makers Market – Wildwood Nursery is hosting an evening to shop from local artisan vendors, savor delicious eats from food truck favorites, sip on signature beverages, sit back or groove to live music and try your luck in a few prize drawings among the flowers! Please visit the event page for full details including rain dates, set times, etc. From 4 to 8 p.m.

Monday, June 24

Crafternoon Social – Crafters welcome in the Community Room at the EG Free Library every Monday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Drop in!

Wednesday, June 26

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].