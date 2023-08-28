EG Calendar: Seize Summer Moment

Above: The New England Wireless and Steam Museum.

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

A scant week for organized activities, but that’s good! Rent kayaks or standup paddle boards at Scalloptown Park, or visit one of the town’s land trust properties, or venture further afield to check out the beautiful federalist architecture of the East Side of Providence, or Colt State Park in Bristol or Beavertail State Park in Jamestown or any of our wonderful state beaches. There are so many wonderful things to do in Rhode Island this time of year!

Friday, Sept. 1

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Saturday, Sept. 2

New England Wireless & Steam Museum – The local museum is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 28. Admission is $15 per adult, $7 per child (age 6 to 17); $50 blanket family admission. Members free. The museum is also open by appointment. Email [email protected] or call (401) 885-0545 to make arrangements.

Looking Ahead

Monday, Sept. 4

Labor Day holiday

Tuesday, Sept. 5

First day of school

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

NK Community Chorus Announces Winter Season – Rehearsals for the winter season of the North Kingstown Adult Chorus begin, with registration at 6:30 pm and rehearsal at 7. The adult chorus welcomes everyone from high school students to senior citizens. Registration and music fees are $60 for adults, $117.50 for two family members, and $40 for high school students. Youth Chorus begins rehearsal on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. Students in grades 2 to 8 are invited, with a $35 fee for registration and music (2 siblings pay $65). No prior experience or audition is needed, just the desire to have fun creating our music together! Online registration is available for both choruses at www.nkchorus.org. For more information, call Heather Skidds, Director, at 401-573-7564 or by email at [email protected]

Friday, Sept. 8

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Ocean State Orchid Society Auction – The Ocean State Orchid Society will be auctioning off a late member’s extensive orchid collection. We will have a variety of Phalaenopsis, Brassavola, and other orchid genera available for auction. Come to our auction for the chance to purchase orchids not commonly available at big box stores and house plant nurseries! In addition to having a unique opportunity to purchase rare orchids, come speak to an OSOS member to get care instructions to help ensure your growing success! Complimentary refreshments available. Public is welcome and encouraged to attend. Time: 12:30 preview, 1 p.m. start.

At Rocky Hill Grange, 1340 South County Trail, East Greenwich, Entrance in rear of building.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Fernwood Artisan Festival – check Facebook

Friday, Sept. 15

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Cornhole Tourney for EG Special Olympics – get info from Emma Giannelli

Tuesday, Sept. 19

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Pitch RI – Rhode Island entrepreneurs will “pitch” an idea to a panel of distinguished judges to compete for a $10,000 first prize and a coveted Business Startup Package, in a live and exciting on-stage event right here at the Greenwich Odeum. 7:30 p.m. Click HERE to buy tickets.

Greenwich Bay Women’s Club meeting – GBWC is a non-profit group consisting of women in EG and surrounding communities who meet socially once a month. Our goal is to help various groups in the area by raising money or in-kind donations. We also offer scholarships to area students and women returning to school. This first meeting is the annual potluck dinner so bring your appetite. We are meeting at Swift Community Center, 121 Pierce St., in the dining area, at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend. For more information, call Elaine at 401-529-7322.

Friday, Sept. 22

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.