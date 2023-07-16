EG Calendar: School, Planning Board Meetings & Stroll

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Tuesday, July 18

School Building Committee meeting – The panel meets in the conference room at Cole Middle School at 9:30 a.m. Find the agenda and Zoom link HERE.

School Committee – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. to recognize recent retirees, then it will go into executive session before reconvening in open session for the bulk of the agenda, including votes on the contract for Beth Cauley to serve as assistant principal of Cole Middle School and the Aramark food service contract as well as discussion of a School Committee self-evaluation. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Bell Concert – All are welcome to listen as St. Luke’s continues its celebration of the 100th anniversary of their tower and bells with bell concerts on Tuesdays through July, at 7 p.m. You will be able to hear the bells from Academy Field, the Varnum House yard, the church’s courtyard, in front of the library or even the church parking lot!

Wednesday, July 19

Planning Board meeting – The 410-unit Division Road development will be on the agenda. The meeting will be held in Town Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Thursday, July 20

Music on Main Stroll – This is the stroll with a beat. Music acts will set up along Main Street providing everything from pop, rock, country and oldies. From 5 to 8 p.m. For a full list of summer concerts and special events, check out the Community Services Summer Program Guide HERE (page 6).

Friday, July 21

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Saturday, July 22

Radio Tune-Up at NEWS Museum – Calling all amateur radio and antique radio collectors. This event is a flea market of vintage radios and related items. Vendors $25 (includes 2 adult admissions). Bring your own table or table rental $10. Vendors sign up or request info: [email protected] Walk in admission $15 per adult, $7 per child (age 6-17) under 6 free; Members free. Food and drink options available for purchase. A flier for the Radio Tune-Up event can be downloaded here: NEWSM Radio Tune-Up 2023 Flyer.

Looking Ahead …

Monday, July 24

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Tuesday, July 25

Kids Karaoke at Academy Field – The family fun starts at 6 p.m. at Academy Field. For a full list of summer concerts and special events, check out the Community Services Summer Program Guide HERE (page 6).

Bell Concert – All are welcome to listen as St. Luke’s continues its celebration of the 100th anniversary of their tower and bells with bell concerts on Tuesdays through July, at 7 p.m. You will be able to hear the bells from Academy Field, the Varnum House yard, the church’s courtyard, in front of the library or even the church parking lot!

Thursday, July 27

Acoustic Drive at Academy Field – The EG summer concert series continues. All are welcome – bring a picnic! From 6 to 8 p.m. For a full list of summer concerts and special events, check out the Community Services Summer Program Guide HERE (page 6).

Friday, July 28

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Saturday, July 29

New England Wireless & Steam Museum – The local museum is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 28. Admission is $15 per adult, $7 per child (age 6 to 17); $50 blanket family admission. Members free. The museum is also open by appointment. Email [email protected] or call (401) 885-0545 to make arrangements.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

National Night Out – Meet members of the EGPD and EGFD and enjoy games and maybe even a dunk tank. A great family event. From 6 to 8 p.m. at Academy Field. For a full list of summer concerts and special events, check out the Community Services Summer Program Guide HERE (page 6).

Thursday, Aug. 3

Run for Cover at Academy Field – The EG concert series continues. All are welcome – bring a picnic! From 6 to 8 p.m. For a full list of summer concerts and special events, check out the Community Services Summer Program Guide HERE (page 6).

Friday, Aug. 4

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Women Ready to Run for Office – Women’s Fund of Rhode Island (WFRI) is holding a free all-day event at the New England Institute of Technology on Division Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is a grassroots effort to diversify and demystify the political leadership process here in Rhode Island. Register here.

Saturday, Aug. 5

New England Wireless & Steam Museum – The local museum is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 28. Admission is $15 per adult, $7 per child (age 6 to 17); $50 blanket family admission. Members free.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Social Emotional Learning and Mental Health – This is the first of a two-part series into the importance of social/emotional learning as it pertains to young learners. The series will include insights from educators, mental health experts, and engaged youths. They all will be providing valuable information regarding a truly important topic. A child’s school experience has a powerful impact on their mental health and self esteem. These events will explore ways that parents and the community can be of support. At the EG Free Library, Peirce Street, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For more information contact Bob Houghtaling at 401-230-2246 or [email protected]

Saturday, Aug. 12

New England Wireless & Steam Museum – The local museum is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 28. Admission is $15 per adult, $7 per child (age 6 to 17); $50 blanket family admission. Members free.

Saturday, Aug. 19

New England Wireless & Steam Museum – The local museum is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 28. Admission is $15 per adult, $7 per child (age 6 to 17); $50 blanket family admission. Members free.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Social Emotional Learning and Screen Time – This is the second of a two-part series into the importance of social/emotional learning as it pertains to young learners. The series will include insights from educators, mental health experts, and engaged youths. They all will be providing valuable information regarding a truly important topic. A child’s school experience has a powerful impact on their mental health and self esteem. These events will explore ways that parents and the community can be of support. At the EG Free Library, Peirce Street, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For more information contact Bob Houghtaling at 401-230-2246 or [email protected]

Thursday, Aug. 24

Main Street Stroll –

Narragansett Council Clay Shooting Event – see email

Saturday, Aug. 26

New England Wireless & Steam Museum – The local museum is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 28. Admission is $15 per adult, $7 per child (age 6 to 17); $50 blanket family admission. Members free.