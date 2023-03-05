EG Calendar: School, Building & HDC Meetings, Plus Art Show

Above: “For the Record, I’ve Come Undone,” by Alison Plump, one of the artworks featured in the “Pulp Fiction” show at the Warwick Center for the Arts this month. See listing below for more information. Photo courtesy of WCFA.

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Tuesday, March 7

School Building Committee meeting – The advisory panel meets in the first floor conference room at Cole Middle School at 9:30 a.m. Find the agenda and Zoom link HERE.

School Committee Budget Workshop – The panel will hold budget workshops of student services, personnel, administration, IT and facilities. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE. In the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m.

Drawing and ‘Painting’ w/Pastels – Have you ever wanted to learn to paint with pastels but didn’t know how to get started? In this ongoing monthly class at the Warwick Center for the Arts, Beth Goulet will show you the different types of soft pastels, paper and tools to get you started. This is a beginner’s class, so no experience is necessary. Bring a friend or meet new ones! This is a paint and sip class, so feel free to BYOB (additional classes April 4 and May 2). For participants 18 and older. Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd. from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost: $45/$35 for members. Materials fee $5. For further info: www.warwickcfa.org or 401-737-0010.

Purim Feast – Join the Chabad of West Bay-Chai Center community for the annual Purim Feast as they celebrate the joyous holiday with a full catered kosher buffet dinner and lots of fun. At the Varnum Armory, 6 Main St., from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Megilah reading at 4:30 p.m., dinner and desserts from 5 to 6 p.m. Other attractions include mechanical bull rides and a light show by Sh8peshiftr. Reserve your spot by March 1 by emailing [email protected] or through the donation page HERE (indicate “Purim Feast”). $20 per adult; $10 per child. All are welcome.

Wednesday, March 8

Historic District Commission meeting – On the agenda is a conceptual plan for 67 Queen Street, a property on the east side of the train tracks, across from the EG Veteran Fireman’s Hall. Find the full agenda, including a Zoom link, HERE. In Council Chambers at Town Hall at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 9

Pulp Fiction: Paper, Prints, Collage & Books Opening Reception – The Warwick Center for the Arts is hosting this fascinating show through April 22. The opening reception takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and is open to all. Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd., Warwick.

Looking Ahead …

Monday, March 13

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Tuesday, March 14

Sarah Cavanaugh Sentencing Hearing – Federal District Court Chief Judge John McConnell will be presiding over the sentencing of Sarah Cavanaugh of East Greenwich, who has pleaded guilty of fraud related to “stolen valor” charges. 3 p.m. Federal Courthouse, 1 Exchange Plaza, Providence.

Wednesday, March 15

Planning Board meeting – The panel meets at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Looking Farther Ahead …

Tuesday, March 21

School Construction Community Forum – At 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Cole Middle School for the community at large to hear about possible school building plans and ask questions.

School Committee meeting – The panel will meet in the library at Cole Middle School immediately following the community forum (listed above). The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Thursday, March 23

School Construction Forum for Seniors – This session for older residents in town will include members of the School Building Committee and is meant to provide information and answer questions. The time and place of this forum were not available at press time; we will update when we get that information.

Thursday, March 30

School Construction Community Forum – At 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Cole Middle School for the community at large to hear about possible school building plans and ask questions.

Saturday, April 15

A Comedy Fundraiser – Sponsored by the Greenwich Bay Women’s Club, top local comedians will perform to benefit Hope Alzheimer’s Center at the East Greenwich Fireman’s Club, 80 Queen St. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. BYOS (Bring Your Own Snacks). There will be a cash bar and 50/50 raffles. This is an 18-and-older event. TIckets are $40. For tickets contact Debra at [email protected].