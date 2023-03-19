EG Calendar: School Construction Forums, Ocean Treasurers

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, March 20

School Committee meeting – *Note different day The panel will meet in the library at Cole Middle School. Find the agenda and Zoom link HERE.

EG Republican Town Committee Trivia Night – At 6:30 p.m., at The Patio on Main for some healthy competition and a chance to prove your knowledge of history, politics, and pop culture. Create your own team, or we’ll match you with others. We’ll have prizes for our top winners. There is a $10 suggested donation, and dinner and bar service will be available. If possible, please let us know you will be joining us by emailing us at [email protected]

Tuesday, March 21

School Construction Community Forum – At 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at Cole Middle School for the community at large to hear about possible school building plans and ask questions. HERE is a Zoom link for those who cannot make it in person.

Modern Architecture in Rhode Island – Rhode Island is famous for its historical buildings but modern architecture has earned a place here as well. This month, the East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society presents Catherine Zipf, who will explore the history of local Modern landmarks and their architects. Catherine is an architectural historian and director of the Bristol Historical Preservation Society. Her illustrated talk begins at 7:30 p.m. It is a free Zoom program sponsored by the EGHPL. For more information and to register for this virtual event go to [email protected]

Thursday, March 23

School Construction Forum for Seniors – This session for older residents in town will include members of the School Building Committee and is meant to provide information and answer questions. The time and place of this forum were not available at press time; we will update when we get that information.

‘Ocean Treasures’ at Academy Science Center – The Academy Science Center presents Dr. Bridget Buxton, renowned New Zealand historian, explorer, and underwater archaeologist, who will discuss her historical research and archaeological expeditions across civilizations and ocean including archaeological surveys and excavations throughout the Mediterranean. Buxton has twice been the lead archaeologist on OceanGate expeditions to RMS Titanic and is the 11th woman to have dived to that famous shipwreck. She approaches history as a storyteller and loves to share her unique inside knowledge of the treasures of the ancient world. Space is limited; register on their Instagram page @academysciencecenter. 6:30 p.m. 60 Church Street. (Find out more about ASC HERE.)

Looking Ahead …

Monday, March 27

Christ Community Kitchen Dinner – The meal is free and all are invited; donations are welcome. In the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St. at 5:30 p.m.

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Thursday, March 30

School Construction Community Forum – At 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Cole Middle School for the community at large to hear about possible school building plans and ask questions.

Looking Farther Ahead …

Tuesday, April 4

EG Art Club meeting – Two of Rhode Island’s successful Industrial Designers will present a program, “Always Growing”. Joan Klatil Creamer and Guy Cassaday will team up to show and discuss how they established fantastic careers in design, and then took their skills into retirement where they continue to grow as continual learners. From Joan’s Batmobile to Guy’s GI Joe vehicles, you will see great artists who now create fine art with watercolors, oils, and gouache. The message they impart is “Don’t stop, change!” At the East Greenwich Methodist Church, 1558 South County Trail, from 7 to 9 p.m. Free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact the art society at: [email protected] or visit the website: www.eastgreenwichartclub.org.