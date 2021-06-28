EG Calendar: School Committee to Address Budget Shorthall

by | Jun 27, 2021

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected]

Tuesday, June 29

School Committee meeting – Not many items on the agenda for this virtual meeting but those on it are weighty. Most importantly, the panel will be deciding how to bridge the $600,000 gap between what they budgeted and what the Town Council gave them. Also on the agenda, discussion about the return to in-person public meetings and election of a new vice chair (this will be current VC Lori McEwen’s last meeting). Find the full agenda, including the virtual link, HERE.

Friday, July 2

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market, at the south end of the park, is open Fridays through October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find out more about R.I. farmers markets HERE.

Saturday, July 3

Explore the Shore! – The Audubon Society of Rhode Island’s Nature Center and Aquarium is free the first Saturday of every month courtesy of Citizens Bank. This month’s theme – Explore the Shore! – features a scavenger hunt from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a nature story at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., a nature walk at 11 a.m., and an animal interview at 1:30 p.m. Audubon Society of Rhode Island Nature Center and Aquarium, 1401 Hope Street (Route 114), in Bristol. 

Looking ahead … 

Tuesday & Wednesday, July 13-14

Upcycled Book Sculptures: A Workshop – Warwick Center for the Arts is holding a 2-day workshop on that will transform your book into a unique piece of artwork. There are endless possibilities of ideas for repurposing books into something fun and imaginative. A book sculpture can create a special memory or just a fun piece to embellish your home. Students will learn about techniques for altering books, folding pages, and adding embellishments such as collage and color to pages. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd., in Warwick. Cost: $130 Member/$150 Non-Member. Fur further information: www.warwickcfa.org or call 401-737-0010.

 

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Latest Streaming

 

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

[email protected]

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Special thanks to these sponsors!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS