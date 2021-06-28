EG Calendar: School Committee to Address Budget Shorthall

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected]

Tuesday, June 29

School Committee meeting – Not many items on the agenda for this virtual meeting but those on it are weighty. Most importantly, the panel will be deciding how to bridge the $600,000 gap between what they budgeted and what the Town Council gave them. Also on the agenda, discussion about the return to in-person public meetings and election of a new vice chair (this will be current VC Lori McEwen’s last meeting). Find the full agenda, including the virtual link, HERE.

Friday, July 2

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market, at the south end of the park, is open Fridays through October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find out more about R.I. farmers markets HERE.

Saturday, July 3

Explore the Shore! – The Audubon Society of Rhode Island’s Nature Center and Aquarium is free the first Saturday of every month courtesy of Citizens Bank. This month’s theme – Explore the Shore! – features a scavenger hunt from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a nature story at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., a nature walk at 11 a.m., and an animal interview at 1:30 p.m. Audubon Society of Rhode Island Nature Center and Aquarium, 1401 Hope Street (Route 114), in Bristol.

Looking ahead …

Tuesday & Wednesday, July 13-14

Upcycled Book Sculptures: A Workshop – Warwick Center for the Arts is holding a 2-day workshop on that will transform your book into a unique piece of artwork. There are endless possibilities of ideas for repurposing books into something fun and imaginative. A book sculpture can create a special memory or just a fun piece to embellish your home. Students will learn about techniques for altering books, folding pages, and adding embellishments such as collage and color to pages. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd., in Warwick. Cost: $130 Member/$150 Non-Member. Fur further information: www.warwickcfa.org or call 401-737-0010.