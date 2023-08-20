EG Calendar: School Committee, Taste of Main Stroll

Above: The police memorial garden is taking shape in front of the police department on First Avenue. All monies for the project have been collected privately.

This Week

Tuesday, Aug. 22

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda – find it HERE, including the Zoom link – includes updates on the special education audit, the district’s new website and security upgrades, as well as a report from the School Building Committee.

Zoning Board meeting – There is only one item on the agenda, an application to keep a goat on a residential property. Find the agenda and the Zoom link HERE.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Social Emotional Learning and Screen Time – This is the second of a two-part series into the importance of social/emotional learning as it pertains to young learners. The series will include insights from educators, mental health experts, and engaged youths. They all will be providing valuable information regarding a truly important topic. A child’s school experience has a powerful impact on their mental health and self esteem. These events will explore ways that parents and the community can be of support. At the EG Free Library, Peirce Street, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For more information contact Bob Houghtaling at 401-230-2246 or [email protected]

Thursday, Aug. 24

Main Street Stroll – The popular Taste of Main Stroll goes from 5 to 8 p.m. but if you are looking for samples from some of your favorite restaurants, aim to get there on the early side. As part of the event, the section of Main Street between Spring Street and King Street will be closed to vehicle traffic. There will be a parking ban on the section of Main Street from King Street to Spring Street from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Towing will be enforced for violators. Detour signage will be in place directing through traffic around the event. There will be access to the waterfront from King Street for southbound traffic and from Rocky Hollow Road for north bound traffic. First Avenue, Kenyon Avenue and Division Street will be the detour for through traffic.

Narragansett Council Southwest District Salute to Scouting – At the Elite Indoor Gun Range, 371 Rose Hill Road, South Kingstown. From 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., with clay shoots starting at 4 p.m and a BBQ reception at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome and no shooting experience is necessary. Or just join for dinner! Please consider a gift of $100 or more to support Scouting.

Reserve your spot today at NCBSA.org/Elite2023 or contact Charlotte Markey for more details [email protected].

Friday, Aug. 25

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Saturday, Aug. 26

New England Wireless & Steam Museum – The local museum is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 28. Admission is $15 per adult, $7 per child (age 6 to 17); $50 blanket family admission. Members free. The museum is also open by appointment. Email [email protected] or call (401) 885-0545 to make arrangements.

Monday, Sept. 4

Labor Day holiday

Tuesday, Sept. 5

First day of school

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Friday, Sept. 8

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Ocean State Orchid Society Auction – The Ocean State Orchid Society will be auctioning off a late member’s extensive orchid collection. We will have a variety of Phalaenopsis, Brassavola, and other orchid genera available for auction. Come to our auction for the chance to purchase orchids not commonly available at big box stores and house plant nurseries! In addition to having a unique opportunity to purchase rare orchids, come speak to an OSOS member to get care instructions to help ensure your growing success! Complimentary refreshments available. Public is welcome and encouraged to attend. Time: 12:30 preview, 1 p.m. start.

At Rocky Hill Grange, 1340 South County Trail, East Greenwich, Entrance in rear of building.