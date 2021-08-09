EG Calendar: School Committee to Meet In Person, Sliding Capos at Academy

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected]

Monday, Aug. 9

Parent Choice on Masks Meeting – People who want the school district to allow for parent choice on mask wearing when school starts in September are gathering at the Greenwich Hotel on Main Street from 5 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 20

School Committee Policy Subcommittee meeting – The panel will take up five policies, including one on COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures. The hybrid in-person meeting takes place in the conference room at Cole Middle School at 8 a.m. Find the agenda and Zoom link HERE. [Editor’s note: The original post did not include mention of a Zoom link. Apologies.]

School Facilities Subcommittee meeting – On the agenda, updates on ongoing construction and bond projects. The in-person-only meeting takes place at Cole Middle School at 10 a.m. Find the agenda HERE.

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in person for the first time since March 2020 in the library at Cole Middle School. It will be a hybrid meeting, with a way for people to log in from home. On the agenda, school opening logistics and revised COVID guidelines are among the agenda items. Find the agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Thursday, Aug. 12

The Sliding Capos at Academy Field – The final concert of the town’s summer series, featuring the popular hometown group The Sliding Capos, takes place at Academy Field from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Come on out!

Friday, Aug. 13

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market, at the south end of the park, is open Fridays through October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find out more about R.I. farmers markets HERE.

Sunday, Aug. 15

Varnum House Museum – The 1773 mansion of General James Mitchell Varnum, a prominent figure in the Revolutionary War and earty-American politics, is again open to visitors. An on-site colonial herb garden includes historic dye and medicinal plants appropriate to the era. Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. through August. Tours for groups also available by appointment. For more information, call (401) 884-1776 or email [email protected]

Looking ahead …

Monday, Aug. 16

Mindfulness Meditation – The sessions offer a westernized, secular version of Vipassana, also known as insight, open-hearted, and analytic meditation. Sessions often include guided breathing meditation, movement meditation, loving-kindness meditation, and music meditation. The meditation exercises are guided and no experience is needed. The first and third Monday of the month. Free. For further information: www.warwickcfa.org or 401-737-0010. At the Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Road. 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

A Welcoming Place – A supportive environment for those who have a loved one struggling with substance use disorder. For more information, contact Bob Houghtaling at [email protected] or Christine King at [email protected]. At St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St. From 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Watercolor Wednesday – All are welcome at this monthly event at the Warwick Center for the Arts. Teaching Artist Aileen Quinn for a relaxing and informational evening learning different techniques in watercolor painting. Beginning with a thorough introduction of different brushes, materials, and basic watercolor techniques before getting started, everyone will create their own individual work of art. This paint and sip class (BYOB) is a fun way to learn watercolor painting. Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd., Warwick. $35 for members/$45 for non-members. For more information, go to www.warwickcfa.org OR call 401-737-0010.