EG Calendar: School Committee, Planning Board & Open Studios

Above: Works by artists who are part of this year’s West Bay Open Studios tour.

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

Monday, Oct. 18

Mindfulness Meditation – The sessions offer a westernized, secular version of Vipassana, also known as insight, open-hearted, and analytic meditation. Sessions often include guided breathing meditation, movement meditation, loving-kindness meditation, and music meditation. The meditation exercises are guided and no experience is needed. The first and third Monday of the month. Free. For further information: www.warwickcfa.org or 401-737-0010. At the Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Road. 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Loren Spears on Indigenous Tribes – The EG Historic Preservation Society presents Loren Spears, who will talk about the history, culture and the arts of indigenous tribes of Rhode Island and nearby Massachusetts. Her program will include a display of cultural objects and encompass a traditional story and Native music. This free Zoom program is sponsored by the East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society and begins at 7:30 p.m. Loren is the executive director of the Tomaquag Museum in Exeter, an educator, author, activist and indigenous artist with a passion for teaching Native history. Register for this free program RIGHT NOW at [email protected]. You will receive the contact information a day before the program.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

School Committee meeting – On the agenda (find it HERE, including a virtual link), the panel will review the district’s strategic plan. There will also be discussion about a search for a new superintendent, with the announcement Saturday of Supt. Meyer’s decision to retire at the end of her contract. Nicole Bucka will be sworn in as the seventh member of committee at 5 p.m. (she won a special election), then the panel will go into executive (closed) session until it reconvenes in open session at 7 p.m. at Cole Middle School.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Planning Board Meeting – On the agenda is an application from Philip Ryan Homes for 62 South Pierce Road at Cora Street and Violet Court – known as the McKenna property – which is the result of a legal settlement following an appeal of the Planning Board’s previous denial of a higher density project here in March 2018. Eight 3-bedroom dwellings are proposed on roughly 5.4 acres. Read more about the previous application HERE. Find the full agenda for this in-person-only meeting HERE.

Friday, Oct. 22

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market, at the south end of the park, is open Fridays through October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find out more about R.I. farmers markets HERE.

Saturday, Oct. 23

West Bay Open Studios Tour – This annual event gives people an opportunity to visit artists in their studios, all of which happen to be in the West Bay. Click HERE to find the list of artists and find this year’s map.

Saturday Studios for Young Masters – Artists ages 6-12 will develop art techniques by exploring the works of the great masters such as Van Gogh, Matisse, Pollock, Kandinsky, O’Keefe and more! In this nurturing, creative environment children can feel free to explore their own style while learning a little bit of art history and tactile experience with varied art materials. Each week is different! Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd. Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon up to and including November 20. For further information: [email protected] OR 401-737-0010.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Fall Festival – Faith Hill Farm is hosting a fall festival from noon to 4 p.m., 2100 Division Road. Live music, wine and beer tent, food, pumpkin painting and other crafts, $5 per car. Find out more HERE.

Looking ahead …

Monday, Oct. 25

Town Council Meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Zoning Board Meeting – The panel will meet in person in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. The agenda will be available closer to the meeting date.

Friday, Oct. 29

Goddard Park Farmers Market – This is the final day of the 2021 market (☹️). It’s open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find out more about R.I. farmers markets HERE.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Annual Halloween Parade – The parade starts at Academy Field at 9:30 a.m., then proceeds down Main Street. The parade is followed by trick-or-treating at the businesses and activities at Academy Field from 10 to noon.

Halloween Outdoor Movie – The Town of EG is showing Goosebumps at Academy Field, from 6 to 8 p.m. It’s free; there will be a concession stand.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Bunny Haunt 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run – The EG Track Club’s Bunny Hop is now the Bunny Haunt! Same bat time, same bat channel: Goddard Park starting at 9 a.m. You can wait until race day (registration starts at 8 a.m.) but WHY? Sign up ahead HERE. More information HERE.

Saturday, Nov. 6

She & Me Collective Holiday Market – The She & Me Collective is back with a Holiday Market, this year at Eldredge Field, featuring local artists and makers, live music, and food trucks. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 15

French Canadian Immigrants – The EG Historic Preservation Society presents speaker John Landry in a virtual session. Landry will speak about the French Canadian immigrants who drove the Woonsocket textile industry. He will also talk about Gov. Aram Pothier, the state’s first immigrant governor. Note: there is also a connection with the Huguenots who settled in Frenchtown. If you wish to attend, send an email to [email protected] and they will send you the Zoom link a day before the event.

Saturday, Nov. 27

10th Annual Turkey Trot – The EG Turkey Trot is back! Find out more HERE.

