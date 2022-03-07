EG Calendar: School Committee, HDC, Art Exhibit

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

Tuesday, March 8



School Committee meeting – The panel is meeting for a budget workshop on secondary schools, athletics, personnel, and administration. Find the agenda, including the virtual link, HERE.

Wednesday, March 9

Historic District Commission meeting – On the agenda are a number of residential projects as well as a couple of Main Street businesses. The hybrid meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Find the agenda, including a Zoom link, HERE.

Thursday, March 10

‘Outside In’ Opening Reception – Warwick Center for the Arts is hosting Outside In, a juried exhibit featuring artwork influenced by our outside environment. Inspired by the plein air tradition, this show challenges you to bring the beauty of the outdoors inside our gallery. The outdoors never ceases to delight and invigorate us. Through April 2. The opening reception is free and open to the public at 6 p.m. At 3259 Post Rd., Warwick. For further information: www.warwickcfa.org or 401-737-0010.

Friday, March 11

Cribbage – A group plays Cribbage every Friday morning from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Swift Community Center on Peirce Street. New players are welcome, but some knowledge of the game is needed. For more information, contact Barbara at 401-737-6477 or Cam at [email protected]

Saturday, March 12

‘Our Town East Greenwich’ – The RI PBS special about East Greenwich – made from stories, photos and videos from East Greenwich residents – will be broadcast at 6:30 p.m. on WSBE Rhode Island PBS (Digital 36.1 | DirecTV 36 | Dish Network 36 | Cox 08/1008HD | Verizon FiOS 08/508HD (RI) 18/518HD (MA) | Comcast 819HD. It’s also available for streaming within the local broadcast area: watch.ripbs.org/livestream. It will be available for on-demand viewing April 1: watch.ripbs.org/show/wsbe-our-town/.

Looking Ahead

Monday, March 14

In-Person Kindergarten Registration – For families who are unable to schedule an individual appointment or submit the enrollment forms electronically, you can sign up at Meadowbrook Farms Elementary School from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments for the in-person registration event can be made through this Calendly link.

Town Council Meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Tuesday, March 15

RIPTA West Bay Workshop – RIPTA will discuss proposed service changes to Routes 13 and 29, as well as the creation of two new routes – Route 16 and Route 23 – during a virtual session. New Route 16 would provide service between CCRI Warwick and Quonset Industrial Park in North Kingstown while also serving Bald Hill Road, New England Tech and East Greenwich. Route 23 would serve Warwick CCRI to Center of New England. 6 p.m. Find the Zoom link HERE. To join by phone, call +1 646 558 8656; Meeting ID: 875 9060 8200; Passcode: 406221.

Friday, March 18

Saturday, March 19

Memorial for Olivia Passeretti – The Rhode Island Martial Artist community will be holding a memorial for the loss of our sister in the Martial Arts community Olivia Rose Passeretti. Olivia, daughter of Janine Passeretti-Molloy and stepdaughter of Shihan Dennis Molloy will be remembered for her dedication and love of the Martial Arts. State of the Arts Karate and Wellness Center in Warwick at 2 p.m. If you’d like more information, contact Joe Gelineau 401-413-7363.

Tuesday, March 22

Business After Hours – The EG Chamber of Commerce is holding its monthly Business After Hours at Healthtrax, 1000 Division St., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Members, $5, guests $10. Advance registration appreciated: [email protected]

Thursday, March 24

EGHPS Meeting ‘An East Greenwich Plane Crash’ – Half a century ago, a small plane crashed into the swamps of East Greenwich, killing one and injuring five. The upside-down wreckage has remained wedged between the trees ever since. We’ll examine the East Greenwich plane crash and compare it with similar crash sites in New England to gain some perspective. If you wish to attend this Zoom presentation please email us at [email protected] and we will send you the Zoom link.

Ongoing Events

EGSD Kindergarten Registration – Information about the ongoing registration process and submission of forms can be found here. You can make an appointment at this Link or submit the required documents by scan or email to Ms. Robitaille at [email protected] Find student enrollment fillable forms here (and check out this video on how to fill out a fillable form). An in-person kindergarten registration event is scheduled for March 14, at Meadowbrook Farms Elementary School from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for those families that are unable to schedule an individual appointment or submit the enrollment forms electronically. Appointments for the in-person registration event can be made through this Calendly link.

Greenwich Bay Women’s Club Grant Applications Open – The Greenwich Bay Women’s Club, a community service organization, is now accepting applications for its annual grant award. Residents from East Greenwich, North Kingstown, Coventry, Warwick, and West Warwick who are active volunteers are eligible. Applicants from those communities who have been involved in community service and who desire to attend or return to an accredited institution to continue their education. The deadline for applying for this grant is April 1. If you have any questions or would like an application, please email [email protected].