EG Calendar: School Committee, Biz After Hours, Savor EG

This Week

Monday, Sept. 19

School Committee Policy Subcommittee meeting – At 9 a.m. in the Superintendent’s conference room at 111 Peirce St. Find the agenda, including a Zoom link, HERE.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

EG Chamber Business After Hours – This month Navigant Credit Union (563 Main St.) is hosting, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. $5 for members; $10 for non-members. Find more info HERE. To register in advance, email [email protected].

School Committee meeting – On the agenda is a discussion of the Building Stage 1 application to the state (i.e. the initial formal step in seeking school construction dollars from the state). The meeting takes place in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. (note earlier start time!). Find the agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Wednesday, Sept. 21



Lunch on the Hill – These weekly lunches in the dining room at St. Luke’s are part an interfaith feeding ministry that now includes four East Greenwich churches and 5 local restaurants. Each church volunteers a Wednesday along with a local EG restaurant. The restaurants donate the food, soup and sandwiches, and our volunteers serve those in need of a good meal. Learn more by contacting [email protected]

EG School Building Committee meeting – This is the panel discussing potential construction plans for all EG schools.

Greenwich Bay Women’s Club meeting – Greenwich Bay Women’s Club is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 1964. Meetings are held the third Wednesday of each month at the East Greenwich Parks Department, 1127 Frenchtown Road. This month’s meeting starts with a potluck at 7 p.m. and the meeting will follow. Contact Rose for more information [email protected].

Planning Board meeting – This meeting is more significant for what is NOT on the agenda: the 403-unit Division Road development public hearing has been postponed and is now scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 16. Only one other application is on the agenda, a two-lot subdivision of 50 Kenyon Avenue. The meeting takes place in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Find the agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Thursday, Sept. 22



Savor East Greenwich – The kickoff event for the EG Chamber of Commerce’s annual EG Restaurant Week features tastes from a wide number of local restaurants at the EG Yacht Club, with proceeds benefiting Children’s Wishes. From 5:30 to 8 p.m. Find out more and register HERE.

Friday, Sept. 23

Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market goes from 9 to noon. Find it at the first entrance to the park off Ives Road.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Science Saturday at URI’s Graduate School of Oceanography – All are invited to a family-friendly day on Sept. 24 at the University of Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay Campus, home to the Graduate School of Oceanography, Department of Ocean Engineering, and numerous other organizations, which together create a world-renowned community of coastal and ocean scientists, engineers, policy experts and educators. Science Saturday will be an opportunity for guests of all ages to learn the latest in ocean exploration, discovery, science and conservation. The free event is also a chance to enjoy behind-the-scenes tours, interactive experiences and conversations with a wide variety of coastal and ocean experts. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University’s Narragansett Bay Campus, 215 South Ferry Road, Narragansett.

Monday, Sept. 26

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Zoning Board meeting – The panel meets at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Friday, Sept. 30

Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market goes from 9 to noon. Find it at the first entrance to the park off Ives Road.

Saturday, Oct. 1

New England Wireless & Steam Museum’s Annual Yankee Steam Up – If you love engines or have a budding engineer in your household, you won’t want to miss this once-a-year opportunity to see remarkable steam engines of all sizes come to life. Admission is $20 per adult, $10 per child (6 to 17), under 6 free. Snacks and food available. (To sign up as an exhibitor or request exhibitor information, email [email protected].)

Sunday, Oct. 2

Friday, Oct. 7

Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market goes from 9 to noon. Find it at the first entrance to the park off Ives Road.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Deadline to Register to Vote in 11/8 General Election – Find out more HERE.

Friday, Oct. 14

Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market goes from 9 to noon. Find it at the first entrance to the park off Ives Road.