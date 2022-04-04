EG Calendar: School Committee Back In Person; COA Showcase

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

Monday, April 4

RIPTA Hearings on Proposed Service Changes – RIPTA is proposing to add three new routes, including a new Route 16 to provide service between CCRI Warwick and Quonset Industrial Park in North Kingstown, while also serving Bald Hill Road, New England Tech and East Greenwich, and a new Route 23 that would service Warwick CCRI to Centre of New England in Coventry. Community College of RI, Knight Campus, 400 East Avenue, Warwick. Noon to 1 p.m. Or at West Warwick Public Library, 1043 Main St., West Warwick. From 6 to 7 p.m. Details on the proposed changes are available at RIPTA.com/MovingTransitForward.

Tuesday, April 5

School Committee Meeting – The panel will meet in person in the library at Cole Middle School; there will be a Zoom link as well for those who want to attend virtually. A vote on the FY2023 budget is on the agenda (a budget must be approved and submitted to the town by April 15). They will also be appointing members to the School Building Committee (including Mark Schwager and Renu Englehart from the Town Council). 7 p.m. Find the full agenda, including the virtual link, HERE.

Go With the Flow: Intuitive Painting for Adults – A painting class for adults of all abilities to let go of their everyday worries by exploring and experimenting with their creative expression. Instructor Patty Martucci will lead participants through a new intuitive painting exercise each week. Leave your stress behind and join in on some pure creative fun! All art materials provided. Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd. From 10 to 11:30 a.m.; $20 per session. No registration required but let them know you are coming if you can: www.warwickcfa.org or 401-737-0010.

Wednesday, April 6



Planning Board Meeting – On the agenda, a public hearing on the joint preliminary and final plan approval for a 12-unit residential development proposed for Franklin Road (the parcel behind Anderson’s Ski & Dive). The panel will also hear a preliminary plan for Forest Lane allowing for five additional housing lots and a two-lot subdivision for 50 Kenyon Avenue. They will also hold a public workshop and discussion on the Municipal Wastewater Facilities Plan. Find the full agenda HERE.

Thursday, April 7

COA Art & Performance Showcase – The Cultural Organization of the Arts is celebrating 40+ years of arts programming in the EG public schools with a curated talent showcase featuring students and staff from the East Greenwich school community. The event will be held at the Greenwich Odeum, with an art show from 6 to 7 p.m. and live performances from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 general admission, $15 for 18 and under, and $50 for VIP tickets (including prime seating). Buy tickets HERE.

Ongoing Events

EGSD Kindergarten Registration – Information about the ongoing registration process and submission of forms can be found here. You can make an appointment at this Link or submit the required documents by scan or email to Ms. Robitaille at [email protected] Find student enrollment fillable forms here (and check out this video on how to fill out a fillable form).

Cribbage – A group plays Cribbage every Friday morning from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Swift Community Center on Peirce Street. New players are welcome, but some knowledge of the game is needed. For more information, contact Barbara at 401-737-6477 or Cam at [email protected].

Looking Ahead

Monday, April 11

Town Council Meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Tuesday, April 12

