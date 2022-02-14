EG Calendar: School Building & ’23 Budget Talks; Schools’ COVID Policy

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

Monday, Feb 14

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Joint Town Council–School Committee meeting – The two government bodies will first discuss school construction plans, then shift to the fiscal year 2023 budget, which must be approved by the Town Council in June (the start of the new fiscal year is July 1). The virtual meeting starts at 6 p.m. Find the agenda, including reports and the Zoom link, HERE.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

School Committee meeting – On the agenda, the committee will review the COVID policy, including the use of masks. They will also take up extending Supt. Alexis Meyer’s contract Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Thursday, Feb. 17



Warwick Center for the Arts 2022 Member Show Opening – The WCFA will host an opening reception for its 2022 Member Show from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Works include painting, print-making, drawing, ceramics, sculpture, textiles, photography, and digital arts. All are welcome; the exhibit is free. 3259 Post Rd., Warwick. For further information: www.warwickcfa.org or (401) 737-0010.

Ongoing Events

EGSD Kindergarten Registration – Information about the ongoing registration process and submission of forms can be found here. You can make an appointment at this Link or submit the required documents by scan or email to Ms. Robitaille at [email protected] Find student enrollment fillable forms here (and check out this video on how to fill out a fillable form). An in-person kindergarten registration event is scheduled for March 14, at Meadowbrook Farms Elementary School from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for those families that are unable to schedule an individual appointment or submit the enrollment forms electronically. Appointments for the in-person registration event can be made through this Calendly link.

Through Feb. 28

Roger Williams Park Zoo HALF-PRICE – January and February bring the perfect weather to New England for visiting the Zoo and seeing animals outside, enjoying nature’s cooler temperatures (the red pandas! The snow leopards!). The zoo is open Thursday-Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with half-price admission through Feb. 28. All tickets must be purchased in advance online at rwpzoo.org.

Through Feb. 26

Warwick Center for the Arts 2022 Member Show – Warwick Center for the Arts is pleased to present our 2022 Member Show, showcasing the talents of our artist members. Stop by to view works in such media as painting, print-making, drawing, ceramics, sculpture, textiles, photography, and digital arts. Our Opening Reception is on Thursday, Feb. 17, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. All are welcome; the exhibit is free. 3259 Post Rd., Warwick. For further information: www.warwickcfa.org or (401) 737-0010.

Deadline April 1



Greenwich Bay Women’s Club Grant Applications Open – The Greenwich Bay Women’s Club, a community service organization, is now accepting applications for its annual grant award. Residents from East Greenwich, North Kingstown, Coventry, Warwick, and West Warwick who are active volunteers are eligible. Applicants from those communities who have been involved in community service and who desire to attend or return to an accredited institution to continue their education. The deadline for applying for this grant is April 1, 2022. If you have any questions or would like an application, please email [email protected].