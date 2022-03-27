EG Calendar: School Building Recommendation; ‘Beauty & Beast’

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

Monday, March 28

‘I Matter, You Matter Day’ – March 28 is International I Matter, You Matter Day and the founder of this special day happens to live right here in EG! The idea is to spread the word that we all matter. Read more about the day HERE. Then the take the plunge and tell yourself and someone close to you that you matter!

Town Council Meeting – Among the items on the agenda for this hybrid meeting, the panel will review the town’s liquor license cap and changes to the solar panel ordinance 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. Find the full agenda (and Zoom link) HERE.

Tuesday, March 29

School Committee Meeting – The biggest item on the panel’s agenda is the presentation of the School Building Committee’s recommendation. The committee heard five options to handle aging schools and the need for more space in February – check out that story HERE. The public will be invited to comment on the recommended plan. This meeting will be virtual; here’s the full agenda and Zoom link: xxxxx.

Friday, April 1

401 Gives!

Cole’s ‘Beauty & the Beast Jr.’ – Cole Middle School presents this crowd pleasing musical for three performances, opening Friday night at 7 p.m. at the EGHS auditorium, and continuing with two shows Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 each and may be purchased at the door. In addition to purchasing your tickets, you can also add a special souvenir package to your order for only $10, which includes a souvenir poster from the show, a brand new Cole Drama sticker, and a rose!

Greenwich Bay Women’s Club Grant Applications CLOSE TODAY – The Greenwich Bay Women’s Club, a community service organization, is now accepting applications for its annual grant award. Residents from East Greenwich, North Kingstown, Coventry, Warwick, and West Warwick who are active volunteers are eligible. Applicants from those communities who have been involved in community service and who desire to attend or return to an accredited institution to continue their education. The deadline for applying for this grant is April 1, 2022. If you have any questions or would like an application, please email [email protected].

Saturday, April 2

Cole’s ‘Beauty & the Beast Jr.’ – Cole Middle School presents this crowd pleasing musical at the EGHS auditorium for two shows Saturday, at 1 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 each and may be purchased at the door. In addition to purchasing your tickets, you can also add a special souvenir package to your order for only $10, which includes a souvenir poster from the show, a brand new Cole Drama sticker, and a rose!

Looking Ahead

Monday, April 4

RIPTA Hearings on Proposed Service Changes – RIPTA is proposing to add three new routes, including a new Route 16 to provide service between CCRI Warwick and Quonset Industrial Park in North Kingstown, while also serving Bald Hill Road, New England Tech and East Greenwich, and a new Route 23 that would service Warwick CCRI to Centre of New England in Coventry. Community College of RI, Knight Campus, 400 East Avenue, Warwick. Noon to 1 p.m. Or at West Warwick Public Library, 1043 Main St., West Warwick. From 6 to 7 p.m. Details on the proposed changes are available at RIPTA.com/MovingTransitForward.

Tuesday, April 5

School Committee meets the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of the month in hybrid form – in the library at Cole Middle School at 7 p.m. and virtually. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Ongoing Events

EGSD Kindergarten Registration – Information about the ongoing registration process and submission of forms can be found here. You can make an appointment at this Link or submit the required documents by scan or email to Ms. Robitaille at [email protected] Find student enrollment fillable forms here (and check out this video on how to fill out a fillable form).

Cribbage – A group plays Cribbage every Friday morning from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Swift Community Center on Peirce Street. New players are welcome, but some knowledge of the game is needed. For more information, contact Barbara at 401-737-6477 or Cam at [email protected].