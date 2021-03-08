EG Calendar: School Budget Workshops; MedRecycler DEM Hearing

If you have an event you want to share, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com.

Monday, March 8

Town Council Meeting – On the agenda is a COVID-19 update from Town Manager Andy Nota and a report from Community Services Department Director Andy Wade on department status, onboarding details, and short-term department goals and initiatives. The panel will also review Town Council rules and guidelines. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. Here’s the agenda including the Zoom link.

Tuesday, March 9

School Committee Budget Workshop – On the agenda, reviews of the student services, facilities, personnel and administration budgets. Public comment will be confined to those agenda items. Find the agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Wednesday, March 10

Warwick Center for the Arts Collage Workshops – They are offering “Collage Story Block” workshops, with sessions for youths (from 3:30 to 5 p.m.) and teens/adults (from 5:30 to 7 p.m.).

Cost: Youth class: $30 member/$35 nonmember. Teen/adult class: $40 member/$45 nonmember. Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd., Warwick. For further information: www.warwickcfa.org. Or call: 401-737-0010

Thursday, March 11

School Committee Budget Workshop – On the agenda, reviews of the secondary, athletics and technology budgets. Public comment will be confined to those agenda items. Find the agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Friday, March 12

Leprechaun Traps at the EG Free Library – Pick up a kit to make a leprechaun trap and tune into the library’s video tutorial for instructions. Kits available for as long as they last.

Monday, March 15

DEM Hearing on Medrecycler-RI Air Permit – There is a formal virtual hearing on the proposed medical waste recycling facility’s application for a solid waste permit at 4 p.m. on Zoom. Read about Medrecycler-RI HERE. Here’s the link to the meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5211383116, Meeting ID: 521 138 3116 by phone at: 1-929-205-6099. After the public hearing, the Department will continue to accept written comments from all interested parties on the application for an additional 30 days following the close of the hearing (until April 14, 2021), at the following address: Department of Environmental Management, Office of Land Revitalization and Sustainable Materials Management, 235 Promenade Street, Providence, RI 02908; (401) 222-2797. Attention: Yan Li; email: yan.li@dem.ri.gov. The Department’s final decision on the application will be made within ninety (90) days after the close of the public comment period.

EG Historic Preservation Society Virtual Meeting – “This Old House: What Were We Thinking?” When Deb and John Walsh first saw Rose Cottage, it had been on the market for two years. Even though the 19th century Italianate building needed lots of basic upgrades, they fell in love with the glassed-in cupola, the high ceilings and its potential. What could go wrong? The couple will share the perils and pleasures of taking on a historic home – this one located in the Hill district of East Greenwich. This free Zoom program is sponsored by the East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society. Join us at 7:30 p.m. for the big reveal. To register go to info@eghps.org. You will receive Zoom contacts the day before the program.

Saturday, March 20

Spring Storytime at the Library – Celebrate the first day of spring with a story and a craft. Find a special story video on the library’s website and visit the library for a bird craft to take home. For ages 2 to 5 at 10 a.m.