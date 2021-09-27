EG Calendar: Restaurant Week, Farm Family Day

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

Through Oct. 5: Early voting is available in the Town Clerk’s office at Town Hall between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Nicole Bucka and Peter Carney are running for a vacant seat on the EG School Committee in a special election Oct. 5.

EG Restaurant Week – EG Restaurant Week is back and goes through Oct. 3. The EG Chamber of Commerce is finalizing the participants but you can learn more HERE.

EG Library CLOSED through Oct. 1 – East Greenwich Free Library will be closed from Monday September 27 through Friday, October 1, for renovations. The library will be getting a much-needed new carpet. In order to carpet the main level, we need to close to the public. The lower level will be carpeted in following weeks, with individual areas being closed off as flooring is installed. During our closing, no overdue fines will be charged. In addition, any reserved or “hold” items that arrive Sept. 27 and Oct. 1 will be held longer, so that patrons have ample time to collect them.

Monday, Sept. 27

Town Council Meeting – The panel will hear from Town Clerk Leigh Carney on the upcoming victualing and liquor license renewals and from Bob Houghtaling, the town’s youth liaison and drug counselor, on statistics the past year. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Special Education Advisory Committee – This is the first meeting of the year for the EG SEAC. If you want to have a vote, you must attend in person, but there is a Zoom link on the agenda for virtual participation. 6:30 p.m. at Cole Middle School. Find the agenda (plus Zoom link) HERE.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Savor East Greenwich – Postponed from last week, you can still sample some of the best food East Greenwich restaurants have to offer at the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce “Savor East Greenwich” at the EG Yacht Club. From 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets and more information are available HERE.

Friday, Oct. 1

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market, at the south end of the park, is open Fridays through October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find out more about R.I. farmers markets HERE.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Yard Sale – The Greenwich Bay Women’s Club is holding a yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon at the Warwick Fire Station, 225 Potowomut Road. All proceeds will go to the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation and college grants for area high school students.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Historic Fry Farm Family Day – The South County Trail farm is welcoming the public to come for a day of fun. There will be hayrides, pumpkins, games, activities for kids, farm vendors and more. 2153 South County Trail from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Looking ahead …

Monday, Oct. 4

Mindfulness Meditation – The sessions offer a westernized, secular version of Vipassana, also known as insight, open-hearted, and analytic meditation. Sessions often include guided breathing meditation, movement meditation, loving-kindness meditation, and music meditation. The meditation exercises are guided and no experience is needed. The first and third Monday of the month. Free. For further information: www.warwickcfa.org or 401-737-0010. At the Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Road. 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Special Election Day – The School Committee Special Election takes place at Swift Community Center from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. Candidates Nicole Bucka and Peter Carney are vying to fill the seat left vacant by the departure of Lori McEwen. Find out more HERE.

East Greenwich Art Club – The EG Art Club is back this fall, with their first meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the First Baptist Church, 30 Peirce St. Use the Montrose Street entrance. We encourage anyone interested in art to join us for a friendly “Meet and Greet” to learn about the club and our upcoming artist demonstrations and local exhibit opportunities. You can bring one piece of work for critiquing by the group, or just come and enjoy a social meeting. For more information contact the club at [email protected] or www.eastgreenwichartclub.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Making Hay II – Building a sense of community is an important part of our mental health. What better way to achieve this than engaging with friends, listening to music and learning about some great work being done to alleviate stress. All of this while enjoying an evening at Faith Hill Farm, 2056 Division Road, at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Bob Houghtaling at 401-230-2246 or [email protected]

Thursday, Oct. 7

Community Services Fall luncheon – Read more HERE.