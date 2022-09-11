EG Calendar: Primary, Town Council, Making Hay III

Above: Making Hay III, at Faith Hill Farm, takes place Wednesday.

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, Sept. 12

Early primary voting ends at 4 p.m. – East Greenwich voters have no local primary races but there are state and federal primary contests. Voters should verify the early voting hours and location for their community and are encouraged to reach out to their local board of canvassers with any questions they may have. A complete early voting guide is available at vote.ri.gov.

Town Council meeting – The panel will be discussing and possibly voting on the annual sewer budget. The EG Historic Preservation will also present their new historic interpretive sign project. At 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. Find the agenda (and Zoom link) HERE.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Primary Day – All five precincts will be open – Hanaford Elementary, Swift Community Center, Cole Middle School, EGHS, and Frenchtown. Precincts have changed somewhat this year due to redistricting. You can find out where you vote HERE. Or check with the Town Clerk’s office HERE.

School Committee Facilities Subcommittee meeting – Among the topics on the agenda (find it HERE), the panel will be discussing some security issues and the custodial master plan. They meet at 10 a.m. in the conference room at Cole Middle School. (ATTENTION: This is NOT the School Buildings Committee.

EGHPS Meeting History Revealed: Interpretive Signs in Hill & Harbor District – There’s lots of hidden history in East Greenwich and the EG Historic Preservation Society is going to reveal much of it with 12 interpretive signs throughout the Hill and Harbor district. Join us at the East Greenwich Free Library at 82 Peirce St. to view the 24″ x 36″ signs that will be placed in appropriate “history happened here” locations. View the signs, including the stories of Scalloptown and the Old Port and tell us what you think. Matt Carcieri, Rachel Peirce and Jen Suellentrop will lead the panel discussion, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

Free Skin Cancer Screening – South County Dermatology, in partnership with South County Health, is hosting a free skin cancer screening from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Medical & Wellness Center in East Greenwich. To reserve your 10-minute appointment, call (401) 471-3376, then press #.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Free Skin Cancer Screening – South County Dermatology, in partnership with South County Health, is hosting a free skin cancer screening from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Medical & Wellness Center in East Greenwich. To reserve your 10-minute appointment, call (401) 471-3376, then press #.

Historic District Commission – The panel will review a variety of residential projects. At 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. Find the agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Making Hay III: Working Together – Join Bob Houghtaling, members of the student-led ASAAP group and the Kent County Prevention Coalition at Faith Hill Farm for some time with animals and each other. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. 2056 Division Road. For more information, email Bob at [email protected].

Friday, Sept. 16

Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market goes from 9 to noon. Find it at the first entrance to the park off Ives Road.

Saturday, Sept. 17

R.I. Heritage Festival on Saturday – Leave your passport at home and explore the world through art and music!n RIHPHC presents Rhode Island’s 44th Annual Heritage Festival from noon to 5 pm at the WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence. Join in a lively celebration of our state’s rich cultural heritage. The program will feature cultural exhibits, visual art, musical performances, children’s activities, and a multicultural fashion show. Do not miss the Hometown Poke, JA Patty, and Kona Ice of Cumberland food trucks offering an array of traditional food and beverages. Admission to this family event is FREE.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Troop 2 Pancake Breakfast – Scout Troop 2 East Greenwich is celebrating its centennial anniversary. To thank our EG community for all of its support, the Boys Home Association, with the assistance of our scouts, is hosting a Community Pancake Breakfast! Other breakfast foods like eggs, home fries, bacon, coffee, juice and coffee cake (menu subject to change depending on supply, but this is the plan) will be offered as well. The breakfast will take place at the EG Firemen’s Club, 80 Queen St., on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. First come, first serve. Breakfast is served at no charge, but donations will be gladly accepted and appreciated. This 100th anniversary would never have happened without the steadfast support of parents, volunteers, scout leaders, community members and of course, the Boys Home Association and our scouts.

Glimmer of Hope Carnival – Glimmer of Hope Foundation is an RI-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing bald American Girl Dolls to children suffering from cancer. Started in memory of Ella Integlia of North Kingstown, who died from acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2019, Glimmer of Hope has continued to spread her legacy of hope to families and children impacted by childhood cancer. The second-annual carnival will be held at North Kingstown Town Beach, with food, games, even a cornhole tournament. From 2 to 5:30 p.m. share flyer graphic

Looking Ahead

Tuesday, Sept. 20

EG Chamber Business After Hours – This month Navigant Credit Union (563 Main St.) is hosting, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. $5 for members; $10 for non-members. Find more info HERE. To register in advance, email [email protected].

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 7 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Savor East Greenwich – The kickoff event for the EG Chamber of Commerce’s annual EG Restaurant Week features tastes from a wide number of local restaurants at the EG Yacht Club, with proceeds benefiting Children’s Wishes. From 5:30 to 8 p.m. Find out more and register HERE.

Friday, Sept. 23

Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market goes from 9 to noon. Find it at the first entrance to the park off Ives Road.

Friday, Sept. 30

Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market goes from 9 to noon. Find it at the first entrance to the park off Ives Road.

Saturday, Oct. 1

New England Wireless & Steam Museum’s Annual Yankee Steam Up – If you love engines or have a budding engineer in your household, you won’t want to miss this once-a-year opportunity to see remarkable steam engines of all sizes come to life. Admission is $20 per adult, $10 per child (6 to 17), under 6 free. Snacks and food available. (To sign up as an exhibitor or request exhibitor information, email [email protected])