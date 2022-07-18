EG Calendar: Planning, HDC, Sch. Comm. Meetings & Music on Main Stroll

Above: Another week, another fire. This one, on Terrace Drive, started when someone left a burner on. The fire spread to the kitchen wall. It was extinguished quickly but not before significant smoke damage. Photo credit: Tim Cure

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

Tuesday, July 19

Tommy James Magic Show – A family-friendly performance featuring traditional American folk music and dance. 6 p.m. at Academy Field.

Historic District Commission meeting – The big thing on the agenda is a request to demolish the building at 41 Division Street formerly known as Pal’s Restaurant. 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. Find the agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

School Committee meeting – The first School Committee meeting with new superintendent Brian Ricca. In the library at Cole Middle School. 7 p.m. Find the agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Wednesday, July 20

Planning Board meeting – The agenda isn’t available yet but the master plan application for a proposed 410-unit development on Division Road will be on it. We will add a link to the agenda as soon as it is available.

Thursday, July 21

Music on Main Stroll – This month’s stroll features more music than usual, as well as all the regular shops and restaurants. Make an evening of it, starting at 5 p.m. on Main Street between First Avenue and Division Street.

Friday, July 15

Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market has returned and is gaining vendors by the week. From 9 to noon at the first entrance to the park.

Looking Ahead

Tuesday, July 26

Do You Have Unclaimed Property? – Come to Swift Community Center between 10 a.m. and noon and find out! Representatives from the Office of the R..I General Treasurer will help people search their database for unclaimed property. Each year, the Treasurer’s office recovers unclaimed cash and assets from businesses, banks, landlords, safe-deposit boxes and utility companies. The property is kept safe until it can be returned to its rightful owner. More than 300,000 Rhode Islanders have property waiting to be returned to them and many don’t even realize it until they search the Treasurer database and find their missing money. Gen. Treasurer Seth Magaziner is scheduled to stop by around 11:30 a.m. Questions? Call Swift at 401-886-8669, ext. 1.

Gary Hopp & Friends (Good Vibe Tribe) at Academy Field – Rescheduled from July 14, Gary Hopp will be bringing his positive sounds to Academy. Bring chairs, a blanket, a picnic, or just yourself. 6 p.m. at Academy Field.

Thursday, July 28

‘Nervous Breakdown’ at Academy Field – A Rolling Stones tribute band. Bring chairs, a blanket, a picnic, or just yourself. 6 p.m. at Academy Field.

Thursday, Aug. 4

Illusions Band at Academy Field – Family Friendly, starting at 6 p.m. at Academy Field.

Thursday, Aug. 11

Cee Cee & the Riders at Academy Field – Blues and R&B, an female-fronted band, starting at 6 p.m. at Academy Field.

Thursday, Aug. 18

Taste of Main Stroll – When local restaurants offer samples and Main Street is transformed into a smorgasbord! Starts at 5 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Billy Shears Band at Academy Field – The last of the Thursday evening Academy Field concerts will offer classic rock, including the Beatles and more. 6 p.m.