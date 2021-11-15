EG Calendar: Planning Board, EG Art Club Exhibit

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected]ews.com.

Through Nov. 26

EG Art Club Exhibit – The East Greenwich Art Club has an exhibit of members’ artwork at the main Cranston Library, 140 Sockanosset Cross Road, through Nov. 26. It is free and open to the public for viewing during library hours. For more information contact the club at: [email protected] or www.eastgreenwichartclub.org

Monday, Nov. 15

French Canadian Immigrants – The EG Historic Preservation Society presents speaker John Landry in a virtual session. Landry will speak about the French Canadian immigrants who drove the Woonsocket textile industry. He will also talk about Gov. Aram Pothier, the state’s first immigrant governor. Note: there is also a connection with the Huguenots who settled in Frenchtown. If you wish to attend, send an email to [email protected] and they will send you the Zoom link a day before the event.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Planning Board Meeting – On the agenda, the panel will review the Cove Homes application for a 63-unit all affordable housing complex on Frenchtown Road near Route 4 and the 8-unit proposal for the old McKenna property on South Pierce Road. The panel meets in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Find the full agenda HERE.

Saturday, Nov. 20

E-Waste Collection – Indie Cycle is holding an e-waste drop off at the EG Transfer Station on Crompton Avenue from 8 a.m. to noon. Find more information HERE.

Saturday Studios for Young Masters – Artists ages 6-12 will develop art techniques by exploring the works of the great masters such as Van Gogh, Matisse, Pollock, Kandinsky, O’Keefe and more! In this nurturing, creative environment children can feel free to explore their own style while learning a little bit of art history and tactile experience with varied art materials. Each week is different! Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd. For further information: [email protected] OR 401-737-0010.

Sunday, Nov. 21

Advent Wreath Making Workshop – Hosted by Oceans of Grace Spiritual Life and Outreach Center, 118 Division St., from 1-3 p.m. The fee to cover materials (metal base, candles and floral wire) is $10. Please email [email protected], by Friday, Nov. 12, and indicate how many kits you will need. Pre-trimmed greens will be provided but snippers and garden gloves may be handy. Questions, email [email protected].

Looking ahead …

Monday, Nov. 22

Town Council Meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

School Committee Meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 7 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Thursday, Nov. 25

Happy Thanksgiving!

Saturday, Nov. 27

10th Annual Turkey Trot – The EG Hill & Harbor Turkey Trot is back! Find out more HERE.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Winter Market – The Warwick Center for the Arts is holding a Winter Market from Dec. 4 through Dec. 18, offering unique, handmade, local holiday gifts including original jewelry, ceramics, prints, greeting cards, paintings, photography and more. Check the website HERE for specific days and times. 3259 Post Road, Warwick.

Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting – After a year’s absence, the EG Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting – with Santa! – is back, sponsored by the Town of East Greenwich and the EG Chamber’s Main Street Merchants Committee. The holiday parade will have a festive Dr. Seuss-like feel theme. Throw your crazy hats and sweaters on, dress in Holiday outfits, light yourselves up with glow sticks or strung lights, or even bring your dogs in costume! All organizations and independents are welcome to join the fun!! Participants will congregate at Eldredge Field at 4:30 p.m. At 5 p.m., the parade will head down Friendship Street and turn left onto Main Street. We anticipate arriving at Town Hall by 5:30 p.m. There, we will have Christmas carols, performances by local dance companies and more. After Christmas carols, Santa will participate in the Annual Tree Lighting followed by pictures inside EG Town Hall. All are welcome! For more information and to participate contact Amy Moore, Main Street Coordinator (401-490-1526 or [email protected]).