EG Calendar: Planning Board, Cabaret & Outdoor Movie

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

Monday, Nov. 1

EGSD Building Committee Meeting – The building subcommittee meets at Cole Middle School at 10 a.m. and will be discussing master planning. Find the agenda HERE.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Fathers, Sons & Veterans – Artwork, poetry and discussion about a relationship between a particular father and son, Bob Houghtaling Sr. and Jr. At the Warwick Public Library from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Planning Board meeting – The panel meets in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Find the agenda HERE.

Friday, Nov. 5

Outdoor Spooky Movie – After it got rained out, the town Parks & Recreation Department moved the outdoor movie at Academy Field to Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available.

Cabaret 2021 – The talented students at EG High School will be performing at the high school on Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

‘Taking Time’ Walk – EGHS groups ASAPP and PAWS and the EG Drug Program (aka Bob Houghtaling) are hosting a morning walk to de-stress and have some conversation. Gather at the Swift Community Center parking lot at 10 a.m. All are welcome – the walk is not strenuous.

She & Me Collective Holiday Market – The She & Me Collective is back with a Holiday Market, this year at Eldredge Field, featuring local artists and makers, live music, and food trucks. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fathers, Sons & Veterans – Artwork, poetry and discussion about a relationship between a particular father and son, Bob Houghtaling Sr. and Jr. In Council Chambers at Town Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Cabaret 2021 – The talented students at EG High School will be performing at the high school on Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Looking ahead …

Monday, Nov. 8

Town Council meeting – The panel meets in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

School Committee Meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 7 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Thursday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day Parade – East Greenwich’s annual Veteran’s Day Parade steps off from Academy Field at 10 a.m. Read more HERE.

Monday, Nov. 15

French Canadian Immigrants – The EG Historic Preservation Society presents speaker John Landry in a virtual session. Landry will speak about the French Canadian immigrants who drove the Woonsocket textile industry. He will also talk about Gov. Aram Pothier, the state’s first immigrant governor. Note: there is also a connection with the Huguenots who settled in Frenchtown. If you wish to attend, send an email to [email protected] and they will send you the Zoom link a day before the event.

Saturday, Nov. 27

10th Annual Turkey Trot – The EG Turkey Trot is back! Find out more HERE.