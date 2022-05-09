EG Calendar: Parks & Rec Master Plan Session, Town Clean Up

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

Monday, May 9

Town Council meeting – The Town Council will continue discussing the FY2023 budget, this time with all the department heads, as well as the head of the EG Free Library, in attendance. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. The agenda (including the Zoom link) has not yet been released – we will add it when it becomes available.

Tuesday, May 10

School Committee Special Meeting – The panel will be reviewing the audit report for FY2021 during a special season. In the library at Cole Middle School at 7 p.m. Find the agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Wednesday, May 11

School Building Committee Meeting – The panel meets at Cole Middle School and via Zoom. Find the agenda, with the virtual link, HERE.

Thursday, May 12

Community Services & Parks Master Plan Workshop – The Town of East Greenwich is holding a public workshop on its Community Services & Parks Master Plan and residents are encouraged to attend. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Swift Community Center. Read more HERE.

Saturday, May 14

Town Clean Up! – The Town of East Greenwich is excited to announce that we are partnering with the Hill & Harbor Neighborhood Association and the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce in organizing a town wide cleanup.. Meet at Academy Field or Frenchtown School at 10 to grab a bag, gloves and direction on what route you’ll be heading out to. After our clean up we will all meet at Academy Field at noon to celebrate our work with hot dogs and refreshments. Registration for this event is suggested, please visit EGRecreation.recdesk.com or call 401-886-8626 Ext. 2 for more information.

URI Master Gardener Program plant sale – The University of Rhode Island Master Gardener Program will hold its annual spring plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon in the URI Botanical Gardens on the Kingston Campus. This will be the first in-person public event the URI Cooperative Extension has hosted since 2019. The event will be held rain or shine. Over 6,000 plants will be available for sale, all raised primarily from seed in the greenhouses at URI’s East Farm in Kingston by volunteers. Plants will include herbs, annuals, perennials and vegetable seedlings, including Juliet tomatoes, which were voted the 2022 Master Gardener Program plant of the year for its disease resistance and prolific production. Plants range in price from $4 to $12 each, and the revenue generated enables the program to host its free soil pH testing service, a gardening and environmental hotline. More information is available at the event webpage.

Sunday, May 15

Plant Swap – The Hill & Harbour Neighborhood Association is holding its fourth annual plant swap at Academy Field along Rector Street at 10 a.m. Rumor has it, there will be a lot of dahlia tubers available, among lots of other beautiful perennials and some annuals too.

Looking Ahead

Monday, May 16

Joint Town Council-School Committee meeting – The two panels will be discussing the FY 2023 budget. Swift Community Center at 7 p.m. Agenda to come.

Wednesday, May 18

Planning Board meeting – The panel meets at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Thursday, May 19

Arts on Main Stroll & Chalk the Block – The first of the EG Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Main Street Strolls. Artists will line Main Street, along with a bit of live music. Over by Town Hall, the annual chalk art competition takes place next. More details to come. 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

Community Yard Sale – The Hill & Harbour Neighborhood Association (HHNA)’s annual community-wide yard sale, with dozens of houses holding sales and additional vendors at Academy Field. From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Follow HHNA’s Facebook page for more information.)

Saturday, June 4

Community Picnic in the Park – Come to Academy Field for some old-fashioned family fun. Bring a lawn chair, blanket and pack a picnic or enjoy food from Nonnnie’s Kitchen food truck. Clementine’s Ice Cream will also be there! Get ready for some fun with a variety of yard games and activities that are sure to keep everyone moving and laughing. The Dick Clarks will be performing and there will be hayrides too. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Open Studios at Shady Lea Mill – The open studios event at Shady Lea Mill is back! Visit a variety of artists in their studios from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year will feature indoor and outdoor exhibits as well as a fundraiser for Ukraine. Find a list of current tenants and links to their work HERE. 215 Shady Lea Road, North Kingstown.

Wednesday, June 8

EG Free Library Annual Meeting – The public is welcome at the library’s annual meeting, where they will recap the past year and hear from guest speaker Martin Podskoch, author of Rhode Island 39 Club: Your Passport & Guide to Exploring Rhode Island. At the library at 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 12

13th Annual “Cause for Paws” Classic Car Show – After a two-year hiatus, the show is roaring back to life. Classic Cars to 1999 and all-year Corvettes along with Antiques, Hot Rods, Muscle, Exotics, Rat Rods, Custom Cars and Trucks, along with Antique Fire Trucks are invited to exhibit. Vehicle registration is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., with free goody bags and commemorative Dash Plaques to the first 100 entries. Free admission for spectators. Enjoy oldies music by Cruisin’ Bruce Palmer. Donate a can of wet dog food or wet cat food for the shelter animals and receive an additional door prize ticket. Food and refreshments will be available. For more information, please contact Show Director Ruth Napolitano at 401-480-9769 or email [email protected] or on Facebook or HERE. 171 Service Place, located at 171 Service Avenue (off Jefferson Blvd.), Warwick. Rain date: Sunday, July 17, 2022.