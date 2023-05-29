EG Calendar: Parade, School Master Plan Forum

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, May 29

Memorial Day Parade – The East Greenwich tradition continues, with the parade stepping off from Academy Field at 10 a.m. and proceeding via Rector Street to First Avenue, then Main Street, finishing at Town Hall. Read more HERE.

Wednesday, May 31

School Committee meeting – The panel will meet first in closed session, then in open session over a student disciplinary issue. At the EGSD central office, 111 Peirce St., at 9 a.m.

Thursday, June 1

School Building Master Plan Community Forum – Members of the School Building Committee will hold another public forum on the master plan they are putting together and for which a bond referendum is anticipated in November. This forum will be held at Swift Community Center, at 9:30 a.m.

Friday, June 2

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Looking Ahead …

Monday, June 5

Marvelous Math Monday – This is a monthly feature of the Academy Science Center, this Monday’s topic is Geometric Pattern Play. The hour-long program offers a hands-on activity, at 3 p.m. for middle and high school students and 4 p.m. for elementary students. At the Academy Science Center, 60 Church St. Please register online HERE or email [email protected].

Christ Community Kitchen Dinner – The meal is free and all are invited; donations are welcome. In the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St. at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Friday, June 9

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Sunday, June 11

Classic Car Show – The 14th Annual “Cause for Paws” Classic Car Show roars to life at 171 Service Place, located at 171 Service Ave. (off Jefferson Blvd.) in Warwick. Gates open at 9 a.m. Classic Cars, including Antiques, Hot Rods, Muscle Cars, Exotics, Rat Rods plus Custom Cars and Fire Trucks along with all-year Corvettes are invited to exhibit. The vehicle registration fee is $15 per car and is from 9 AM to 12 PM, with free goody bags and commemorative Dash Plaques to the first 100 registrations. Free admission for all spectators. For more information, contact Show Co-Directors Ruth Napolitano and Dawn Burnham by email [email protected] or at 401-480-9769. Rain date: Sunday, July 16. For updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfTheWarwickAnimalShelter or http://friendsri.org.

Monday, June 12

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Monday, June 19

EG Republican Town Committee monthly meeting – The East Greenwich Republican Town Committee will be welcoming some of the new Rhode Island GOP leadership team as our guest speakers: Chair Joe Powers, 1st Vice Chairwoman Jessica Drew Day, and 2nd Vice Chairwoman Niyoka Powell. At Safehouse Restaurant, 195 Old Forge Rd., at 6:30 p.m.

Monday, July 10

Marvelous Math Monday – This is a monthly feature of the Academy Science Center, this Monday’s topic is Fabulous Fibonacci. The hour-long program offers a hands-on activity, at 3 p.m. for middle and high school students and 4 p.m. for elementary students. At the Academy Science Center, 60 Church St. Please register online HERE or email [email protected].