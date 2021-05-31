EG Calendar: Parade, Budget Talks, Hazard Mitigation Plan

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected]

Monday, May 31

Memorial Day Parade – After a year hiatus, the town’s annual Memorial Day Parade is back! It steps off at 10 a.m. from Academy Field, proceeds to First Avenue, including a wreath laying ceremony at the WWI Memorial at First Avenue and Cliff Street. The parade concludes at Town Hall, with a recitation of the Gettysburg Address. The Grand Marshall is William R. McClintick, retired Navy commander and WWII veteran, who holds the title of East Greenwich’s oldest resident and retains the Boston Post Cane.

Tuesday, June 1

Joint Town Council–School Committee Budget Session Redux – Supt. Alexis Meyer and Town Manager Andy Nota will present their budgets to the joint session, followed by public comment. Afterward, the School Committee will adjourn and the Town Council will continue to discuss the budget. Find the agenda, including the virtual link, HERE.

Wednesday, June 2

Planning Board meeting – The panel will be discussing an update of the town’s Hazard Mitigation Plan. According to the agenda, “the plan is important because it helps the Town plan for projects that reduce the risk of injury or damage to property from future natural hazard events such as flooding, winter storms, and hurricanes. Having an updated plan is important if the Town is to receive FEMA or other Federal funding in such instances. The Town’s Hazard Planning consultant will present the status of actions recently undertaken and gather input from the participants about priorities for the future.” Find the agenda, including the virtual link, HERE.

State Historic Preservation Plan Discussion – The R.I. Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission invites you to participate in a virtual discussion: “Protecting Our Legacy of Buildings, Places, and Culture: An Historic Preservation Plan for Rhode Island.” The State Guide Plan is Rhode Island’s centralized and integrated long-range planning document. It is a collection of plans covering a range of topics, including historic preservation. RIHPHC Executive Director J. Paul Loether will present an overview of Protecting Our Legacy of Buildings, Places, and Culture: An Historic Preservation Plan for Rhode Island (draft). This document describes the planning process for historical preservation and sets priorities, goals, policies, and strategies for putting the plan into action. Following the presentation, it’s your turn to provide feedback and share your thoughts on historic preservation planning at the State level. Two sessions are scheduled. Please join one at your convenience: Wednesday, June 2, 10 – 11 a.m. and Wednesday, June 2, 6 – 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 3

EGSD Strategic Plan Community Forum – This will be a virtual forum for everyone. More info soon.

Friday, June 4

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market, at the south end of the park, is open Fridays through October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find out more about R.I. farmers markets HERE.

Looking ahead …

Wednesday, June 9

A Welcoming Place – A Welcoming Place returns. Hopefully you will be able to find time to gather with friends, and discuss ways to promote additional awareness, regarding support for those close to you who struggle with substance abuse concerns. A Welcoming Place is open to all. We will be practicing appropriate Covid protocols at all times to ensure everyone’s safety. Good weather is here and that means brighter days are ahead. It has been a long year and a half – now it is time to meet, in person, and build new/helpful friendships. If you desire more information please contact Christine King at [email protected] or Bob Houghtaling at [email protected]. From 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Luke’s Church.

Wednesday, June 16

EG Chamber (Outdoor!) Fashion Show – Here’s a way to see fashion and once again go to an event with friends. Held on the lawn at Rocky Hill Country Day School, this fashion show is designed to help support retailers Zuzus, Therapy, Fitting Experience and Peach. Graze on main is donating stemless glasses and charcuterie. The Savory Grape, Tio Mateo’s and Silver Spoon Bakery are all contributing delicious food and drink. Jen Righi, former Fox TV News Anchor, is hosting. The show is in memory of the remarkable Lorraine Kane, Chamber board member and friend who touched all that knew her. For more information, click HERE. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Rain date June 17.

Wednesday, June 23

EGHS Wall of Honor Ceremony – Find the details HERE.